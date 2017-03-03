Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

The reaction on the faces of both the Atletico Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna players said it all.

A few were even on the verge of tears after witnessing Fernando Torres’s sickening clash of heads with Alex Bergantinos during the closing stages of the match.

Torres hit the ground with force and was immediately surrounded by concerned teammates, who appeared to try and stop the Spanish striker from swallowing his tongue. Quick thinking that was later praised by the medical staff.

The 32-year-old was then taken to hospital and football, for the final minutes of the game, almost felt irrelevant at the Riazor.

"In the end, I don't care about the result," Antoine Griezmann, who scored one of the best goals of his career earlier in the second half was quoted as saying by FourFourTwo following the 1-1 draw. "I just want to know what's up with Fernando and hopefully he's fine and gets back to us quickly."

Simeone: I felt a noise from the bench

Griezmann echoed the thoughts of the rest of his teammates and manager, Diego Simeone, who looked furious on the touchline following the incident.

"Worried, nervous, are the feelings after a blow as strong as he has received," the Argentine coach told reporters.

"I felt a noise from the bench, I do not know if it was the neck, but something felt, these are unfortunate situations that happen in the game."

The reaction on social media was huge

Meanwhile, on social media, the tributes flooded in high-profile figures from the football world including Didier Drogba, Cesc Fabregas and Jordi Alba.

Millions of football fans also prayed to hear good news about Torres.

It was then confirmed Torres was 'stable and conscious'

Shortly afterwards came the news everybody had been hoping for: Torres was okay.

It was reported - per the Mirror - that Torres was in a “stable and conscious” condition after being stretchered off the pitch in a neck brace and taken to a nearby hospital.

The World Cup winner underwent scans on his skull and spine and the results were positive.

Atletico later added the striker had not suffered any "alterations nor traumatic injuries".

Torres speaks out on Twitter

And just before midnight GMT, Torres spoke out for the first time via Twitter.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea forward, who has managed to get his career back on track at the Vicente Calderon, told fans: “Many thanks to [everyone for worrying about me] and for your messages of encouragement. It was just a scare. I hope to return very soon!”

Brilliant news.

Deportivo replied to Torres’s tweet, saying they were very glad to hear the update and hope to see him back at the Riazor soon.

This story could have had a very different ending - and Torres will no doubt be thanking his lucky stars as he wakes up in hospital this morning.

