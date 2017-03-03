Antoine Griezmann is unfortunate in a lot of ways. His performances are getting better and better, but he plays in the same division as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the longer he keeps producing moments of magic the more he'll stand out in his own right, and his latest talking point occurred last night as Atletico Madrid took on Deportivo La Coruna.

Atleti's title challenge is all but done now, as they continue to fall behind leaders Barcelona and Real Madrid, but with a Champions League spot still at stake there's a lot to play for.

However, things got off to a slow start in Galicia for Diego Simeone's men as they found themselves a goal down in the first half.

But cometh the hour cometh the man, as there was nobody else in that squad with the capability to do what the diminutive Frenchman did.

Exchanging passes with two of his teammates on the edge of the box, Griezmann never stopped moving in order to create space for himself to unleash a shot.

And what a shot it was, as he whipped a swinging shot in from all of 25 yards to fly past the outstretched arm of the goalkeeper.

Check the video below...

However, there was another talking point on the night that detracted from the goal, as Fernando Torres suffered a horrifying head injury.

The veteran striker was ran into from behind and hit his head on landing and had to rely on his teammates to stop him from swallowing his tongue.

Luckily, the former Liverpool man is recovering in hospital and is awake and talking again, meaning he should be on course to making a full recovery soon.

