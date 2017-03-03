Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Fernando Torres.

Alex Bergantinos reveals what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Although Fernando Torres’s injury looked awful last night, it was never Alex Bergantinos’s intention to send the Atletico Madrid striker to hospital.

The Deportivo La Coruna defender came through the back of Torres and deservedly picked up a yellow card for his challenge, but he couldn’t have envisaged that his opponent would be knocked out cold a second later.

Torres resembled a rag doll as his head hit the Riazor pitch; his concerned teammates then quickly reacted to ensure he didn’t swallow his tongue.

Article continues below

Torres was taken to a nearby hospital and underwent scans on his skull and spine.

Fortunately the results came back all clear, while Atletico added the striker had not suffered any “alterations not traumatic injuries”.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Jack Swagger's first non-WWE event revealed one day after shocking announcement

Jack Swagger's first non-WWE event revealed one day after shocking announcement

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Fernando Torres suffers serious head injury vs Deportivo

Fernando Torres suffers serious head injury vs Deportivo

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Bergantinos visited Torres in hospital

Bergantinos then went to the hospital after the match, which ended 1-1, to see how Torres was.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-DEPORTIVO-ATLETICO

Fair play to the defensive midfielder. He didn’t know how Torres would react after seeing the person responsible - albeit inadvertently - to hospital. It’s possible he didn’t even know the Spanish striker was conscious when he decided to visit his compatriot.

Bergantinos reveals what Torres said to him

Fortunately for Bergantinos, Torres wasn’t angry with him for the challenge.

"He is very well and happy,” Bergantinos told Cope, per FourFourTwo. “They have told him how he is and he has understood perfectly.”

p1ba9icn721i1217hl1nbc1tv8a869.jpg

The 31-year-old went on to reveal what Torres said to him inside the hospital.

"He told me to be calm and that these things happen,” Bergantinos added. "He told me that something like this happened years ago.

"He was calm and even smiling. He remembers an occasion he had and other things, but he does not remember anything about our collision."

Watch: The incident

For those who haven’t yet seen the incident, you can see it here…

Torres took to Twitter later in the evening

Thankfully he appears to be fine. It could have ended so much worse for the former Liverpool and Chelsea striker who has tweeted to confirm he’s alright.

“Many thanks to [everyone for worrying about me] and for your messages of encouragement,” he wrote. “It was just a scare. I hope to return very soon!”

Atletico remain fourth in La Liga

It’s currently unclear when Torres might be available to play again.

FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO

Atletico are back in action against Valencia on Sunday afternoon and remain fourth in La Liga, 11 points behind leaders Barcelona, following their draw at the Riazor.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Fernando Torres
Spain Football
Football

Trending Stories

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Jack Swagger's first non-WWE event revealed one day after shocking announcement

Jack Swagger's first non-WWE event revealed one day after shocking announcement

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Fernando Torres suffers serious head injury vs Deportivo

Fernando Torres suffers serious head injury vs Deportivo

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again