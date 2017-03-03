Although Fernando Torres’s injury looked awful last night, it was never Alex Bergantinos’s intention to send the Atletico Madrid striker to hospital.

The Deportivo La Coruna defender came through the back of Torres and deservedly picked up a yellow card for his challenge, but he couldn’t have envisaged that his opponent would be knocked out cold a second later.

Torres resembled a rag doll as his head hit the Riazor pitch; his concerned teammates then quickly reacted to ensure he didn’t swallow his tongue.

Article continues below

Torres was taken to a nearby hospital and underwent scans on his skull and spine.

Fortunately the results came back all clear, while Atletico added the striker had not suffered any “alterations not traumatic injuries”.

Article continues below

Bergantinos visited Torres in hospital

Bergantinos then went to the hospital after the match, which ended 1-1, to see how Torres was.

Fair play to the defensive midfielder. He didn’t know how Torres would react after seeing the person responsible - albeit inadvertently - to hospital. It’s possible he didn’t even know the Spanish striker was conscious when he decided to visit his compatriot.

Bergantinos reveals what Torres said to him

Fortunately for Bergantinos, Torres wasn’t angry with him for the challenge.

"He is very well and happy,” Bergantinos told Cope, per FourFourTwo. “They have told him how he is and he has understood perfectly.”

The 31-year-old went on to reveal what Torres said to him inside the hospital.

"He told me to be calm and that these things happen,” Bergantinos added. "He told me that something like this happened years ago.

"He was calm and even smiling. He remembers an occasion he had and other things, but he does not remember anything about our collision."

Watch: The incident

For those who haven’t yet seen the incident, you can see it here…

Torres took to Twitter later in the evening

Thankfully he appears to be fine. It could have ended so much worse for the former Liverpool and Chelsea striker who has tweeted to confirm he’s alright.

“Many thanks to [everyone for worrying about me] and for your messages of encouragement,” he wrote. “It was just a scare. I hope to return very soon!”

Atletico remain fourth in La Liga

It’s currently unclear when Torres might be available to play again.

Atletico are back in action against Valencia on Sunday afternoon and remain fourth in La Liga, 11 points behind leaders Barcelona, following their draw at the Riazor.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms