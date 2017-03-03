Bulls (31-30) 94, Warriors (50-11) 87

Jimmy Butler (22/5/6) and Bobby Portis (17/13/0) led the Bulls past the Kevin Durant-less Warriors. Golden State shot just 38.6 percent on the night, including 6-of-30 from three-point range. Stephen Curry (23/6/5) and Klay Thompson (13/1/1) combined to shoot just 15-of-49 from the field in what was a very frustrating night for the Splash Brothers.

Hornets (26-35) 103, Suns (19-42) 120

Phoenix's bench outscored Charlotte's 53-23 in this big blowout win. Marquese Chriss (17/1/1) led the team but Leandro Barbosa (16/4/1) and Alan Williams (16/12/0) were deciding factors off the bench. Kemba Walker (26/4/8) had a game-high.

Thunder (35-26) 109, Blazers (25-35) 114

Jusuf Nurkic (18/12/6) had his best game for the Blazers since arriving from Denver. Damian Lillard (33/4/5) had a team-high for Portland. Russell Westbrook's (45/8/4) huge night wasn't enough for the Thunder.