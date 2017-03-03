Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Splash Bros struggle in loss; Suns blow out Hornets; Blazers overcome Thunder

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Bulls (31-30) 94, Warriors (50-11) 87

Jimmy Butler (22/5/6) and Bobby Portis (17/13/0) led the Bulls past the Kevin Durant-less Warriors. Golden State shot just 38.6 percent on the night, including 6-of-30 from three-point range. Stephen Curry (23/6/5) and Klay Thompson (13/1/1) combined to shoot just 15-of-49 from the field in what was a very frustrating night for the Splash Brothers.

Hornets (26-35) 103, Suns (19-42) 120

Phoenix's bench outscored Charlotte's 53-23 in this big blowout win. Marquese Chriss (17/1/1) led the team but Leandro Barbosa (16/4/1) and Alan Williams (16/12/0) were deciding factors off the bench. Kemba Walker (26/4/8) had a game-high.

Thunder (35-26) 109, Blazers (25-35) 114

Jusuf Nurkic (18/12/6) had his best game for the Blazers since arriving from Denver. Damian Lillard (33/4/5) had a team-high for Portland. Russell Westbrook's (45/8/4) huge night wasn't enough for the Thunder.

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Phoenix Suns
Charlotte Hornets
Southeast Division
Eastern Conference
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Portland Trail Blazers
Northwest Division
Oklahoma City Thunder

Trending Stories

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Jack Swagger's first non-WWE event revealed one day after shocking announcement

Jack Swagger's first non-WWE event revealed one day after shocking announcement

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Fernando Torres suffers serious head injury vs Deportivo

Fernando Torres suffers serious head injury vs Deportivo

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again