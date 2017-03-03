First thing's first, Fernando Torres is OK following his sickening clash of heads on Thursday night.

During Atletico Madrid's 1-1 draw against Deportivo la Coruna, the Spaniard was sent flying after a rough - albeit innocuous - challenge from Alex Bergantinos.

Torres was knocked out as he collapsed in a heap on the floor, with his teammates quickly rushing over to stop him from swallowing his tongue.

An ambulance soon arrived to rush Torres to hospital and, to everyone's relief, scans later revealed there was no damage to the skull or spine.

Atletico tweeted: "Good news (1/2) @Torres has undergone a cranial and cervical CT. There are no alterations nor traumatic injuries.

"Good news (2/2) @Torres, conscious and lucid, he will spend the night in hospital for observation as per medical protocol."

In truth, Torres was lucky. Even Diego Simeone feared the 32-year-old had broken his neck after 'feeling a noise' from the touchline.

"I felt a noise from the bench," he said, per the Mirror. "I do not know if it was the neck, but something felt, these are unfortunate situations that happen in the game.

"Worried, nervous, are the feelings after a blow as strong as he has received."

Quite how long Torres will be out for is unknown. While no damage was inflicted, the Atletico striker will undoubtedly be sore and shaken up from the incident.

His unfortunate clash brought an overwhelming sense of unity amongst football fans, with Twitter flooded with prayers and wishes of good health.

And when Torres eventually tweeted to confirm his well-being, Deportivo responded with a rather lovely post (see below).

Torres said: "Many thanks to all for worry for me and for your messages of encouragement. Has been only a scare. I hope to return very soon!"

To which Deportivo replied: "Moita forza Fernando, we are very glad. We hope to see you again in Riazor. A hug @Torres."

Wonderful. Despite all the hate there is in football, it's nice to know rivalries are put aside when horrific incidents like these occur.

