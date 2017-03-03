Tony Bellew gives his opinion on Wayne Rooney's potential Everton return

There's been a lot of speculation regarding Wayne Rooney's future recently.

Reports have claimed that he's a target for club's in cash-loaded China, while lately it's been claimed that he could be on his way back to Everton.

With his United career looking like it's winding down, he will likely have a big decision to make soon, and despite the money on offer in the far east, he'll surely be much happier staying closer to home.

Mostly, Everton fans are keen on the idea of seeing their former hero return, but there's one in particular who really wants him back: Tony Bellew.

The boxer is preparing for his highly anticipated fight with David Haye this weekend, but took some time out of his press duties to discuss the potential transfer.

And not only is he keen to get him back, he can't see any reason why the club wouldn't want to strike a deal to sign him.

“I wouldn’t say I know him [Rooney] well, but I know him well enough," he said as per The Sun.

"I would love him to come back to Everton, why wouldn't we want a world class footballer at Everton Football Club?

"He's a Blue, I speak to Wazz, his kids go to games, he's done amazing things at Manchester United, he's been one of the best players in the world, for a long period of time."

Rooney has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford, and will likely have to make a big decision regarding his future soon.

And even though there will be eye-watering sums of money on offer in the Far East, it's not unfair to suggest that he'll be much happier a little closer to home.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman recently told the same publication that he would consider striking a deal to sign the England star, if the terms on offer were acceptable.

Talk about going full circle!

