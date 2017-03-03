David Haye admitted that calling Tony Bellew’s fans “f***ing retards” earlier this week wasn’t his proudest moment - which is quite possibly the understatement of the year.

The 36-year-old, who goes head-to-head with Bellew at the O2 Arena on Saturday night, is likely to be punished by the British Boxing Board of Control for his comments.

But Haye, despite admitting he isn’t proud of his outburst, has refused to apologise for his words.

"I'm not apologising for anything. I've said and done stupid s*** in my time, I say what I say at the time,” the Bermondsey-born fighter was quoted as saying by the Mirror. "I'm sure if I had a time machine I might do things differently but at that time I was irritated.

"You do things in life and if you have regrets and apologise every time, people won't take you seriously.

"I heard it (the racist abuse), it was there. I don't think they realise he's (Bellew) half-black himself, that's how moronic they are. We'll silence those idiots on Saturday night."

Haye also lost his cool after the press conference

Haye was also filmed losing his cool with a member of the crowd after the press conference had finished, shouting “Your mum!” at the Bellew fan involved.

The two boxers came face-to-face in their third and final press conference on Thursday and fortunately, on this occasion, there was not a repeat of the unsavoury scenes that marred Tuesday’s event at the Hilton Hotel in Liverpool.

Floyd Mayweather: I didn't know Haye was still fighting

Floyd Mayweather is currently in the United Kingdom and the BBC asked the retired pound-for-pound king for his thoughts on Haye’s controversial trash-talk.

But the 40-year-old was genuinely unaware that the fight was taking place.

"This is my first time hearing about the David Haye fight,” Mayweather said. “I didn't know he was still fighting.”

Mayweather criticises Haye for insulting the fans

The American then criticised Haye for insulting Bellew’s supporters.

"As far as trash talk goes - it's OK to trash talk. But being disrespectful is different,” Mayweather added. "I heard he was talking about the fans. He should focus on the fighter."

