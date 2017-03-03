The top 10 English Premier League Golden Boot contenders you forgot about

Over the course of Premier League history, there have been some tremendous goalscorers.

Names like Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer are Englishmen that have made a profound impact on the league, but there are some other lesser-known names that are sure to have slipped your memory.

Here is a trip down memory lane of the top Englishmen who have graced the top 10 of the Premier League goalscoring charts.

10 - Rickie Lambert (Southampton) 2012-13

Along with Frank Lampard, Rickie Lambert's 15 goals in 2013 were the most by an Englishman and remarkably, eventually earned him a spot in Roy Hodgson's England squad for the 2014 World Cup. It also earned him a dream move home to Liverpool following that World Cup and 32-years-old, things couldn't have gotten much better for the forward. Unfortunately, his spell on Merseyside did not go well and he was largely used as a substitute. Via a move to West Brom, the 11 time England international - with three goals - now finds himself playing for Cardiff.

9 - Chris Armstrong (Tottenham) - 1992-93, 1995-96 & 1999-00

The Newcastle-born forward may have only finished joint-seventh twice and joint-eighth respectively during his three best goalscoring seasons at White Hart Lane, but he was an under-appreciated supporting striker for Spurs. He rattled in 23 goals in all competitions for Crystal Palace in the inaugural Premier League season, and then he signed for Spurs for £4.5 million in 1995. In truth, he played second fiddle to the likes of Jurgen Klinsmann, Teddy Sheringham and Les Ferdinand during his time at the club, and despite one solitary England call-up by Kevin Keegan in 1999, he never won a cap.

8 - Andy Johnson (Crystal Palace) - 2004-05

The Crystal Palace hitman was on fire back when Palace made their return to the Premier League and, incredibly, his efforts were not enough to keep the Eagles in the top-flight. He finished with 21 goals and only Thierry Henry's 25 was better and an £8.6 million move to Everton followed. He would score 11 goals in his debut season, but then failed to hit double figures for the remainder of his career. Unlike most players on this list, he did represent England and had eight caps to his name - but no goals.

7 - Julian Joachim (Aston Villa) - 1998-99

Aston Villa's Julian Joachim was a lot like Chris Armstrong in the sense that he was never truly the number one guy at the club. Dion Dublin and Dwight Yorke were the primary goalscorers during his time at Villa Park, but the 14 strikes he managed back in 98-99 earned him joint-seventh on the Golden Boot list. The forward is now 42, but he has been playing non-league football for the past nine years and still plays for Newark Town, for whom he has scored one goal in 11 appearances.

6 - Grant Holt (Norwich City) - 2011-12

This is another story that starts in non-league and ends up in the English top-flight. The only Englishman that outscored Holt was Wayne Rooney who scored a career-high 27 goals that season. The 6'1" physical striker really made an impression in the Premier League and even at the age of 31, it wasn't too late for the former Barrow striker. Norwich finished 12th in the league that campaign and that surely ranks as one of their best years in recent memory, largely in thanks to Holt finishing eighth in the scoring charts with 15.

5 - Michael Bridges (Leeds United) - 1999-2000

The case of Michael Bridges is indeed a sad one. At one time, the North Shields-born striker was set to be England's next big goalscorer and after a debut season with Leeds that yielded 19 Premier League goals, his reputation had never been higher. He finished fourth in the scoring charts that year, but a snapped Achilles in a UEFA Cup tie with Besiktas effectively ended his career. He only made 10 appearances for Leeds over the next four years and failed to score. He then fell down the leagues before retiring in 2011, came out of retirement again mere months later and signed a non-league contract with Lambton Jaffas FC in 2015.

4 - Marcus Stewart (Ipswich Town) - 2000-2001

What a time to be alive! Ipswich finished fourth in the Premier League, unfortunately, before a time when fourth-place would secure Champions League football. Even though they had to settle for the UEFA Cup - where they would meet Inter Milan - the man they had to thank for getting there was striker Marcus Stewart and his 19 goals. He was the top goalscoring Englishman that year - only second to Chelsea's Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink overall - but he never did get the England call-up that many felt he deserved at the time.

3 - Marlon Harewood (West Ham) - 2005-06

Big Marlon finished joint-seventh in the rankings back in 2006 when he rattled in 14 goals for the Hammers. After four good scoring years prior to this campaign in the second-tier, Harewood would never hit double figures again after this season and the now 37-year-old was last seen playing for Nuneaton Town last season. It should come as no surprise that Harewood failed to get England honours.

2 - DJ Campbell (Blackpool) - 2010-11

The only Englishman to score more goals than DJ Campbell back in 2011 was Darren Bent with 24. Campbell managed a remarkable 13 strikes for the eventually relegated Tangerines, but his rise from non-league football is the most captivating part of his story. After scoring 65 times in 88 games for Hayes & Yeading, the England C international made his way to league football with Brentford. Five years later, he was joint-sixth in the Premier League scoring charts. Crazy!

1 - James Beattie (Southampton) - 2000-01, 2002-03, 2003-04

The five-time England international - with no goals - was a reliable source of goals for Southampton for many years, without really making a big splash. He moved to the south coast as part of the deal that saw Kevin Davies move in the opposite direction, but Davies can't say he had a season scoring more than both Alan Shearer and Michael Owen, can he? Beattie achieved that in 2002-03 and his 23 goals were only bettered than two guys you might have heard of: Thierry Henry and Ruud Van Nistelrooy.

