Jesse Lingard reveals Pogba and Ibrahimovic's brilliant nicknames at Man Utd

Despite the fact they're currently sixth in the Premier League, Manchester United fans have every right to be excited by what the future holds under Jose Mourinho.

Sunday's win in the EFL Cup final could well be just the beginning this season, with the Red Devils in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and still in the hunt for Champions League football.

Indeed, one trophy and a place in next season's elite competition would represent an excellent first season in charge for Mourinho.

Something seems to have clicked recently. Bar defeat to Hull City in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg, United are unbeaten in all competitions since November 4.

While Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been in typically prolific goalscoring form, the likes of Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have all raised their games in recent months.

Perhaps it's because Mourinho's side just needed time to gel. Excluding the Portuguese's arrival, four big-name signings were made last summer to reinvigorate United.

For the first time since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson, there's a sense of unity and positivity about United that, in the long run, will undoubtedly yield results.

What's really important is how well the players get on. In order to succeed, it's vital they get along both on and off the pitch.

And it would seem that is very much the case given Jesse Lingard, being the joker he is, has given some of his teammates some brilliant nicknames.

Speaking to MUTV (see below for a video), Lingard, alongside Marcus Rashford, revealed Pogba's nickname is 'Octopus' and Ibrahimovic's is 'Beast'.

Or, if you're Rashford, Ibrahimovic's nickname is 'God'.

On Pogba's nickname, Lingard made Rashford laugh by explaining: "Midfield maestro. 'Octopus'. You can't get the ball off him. He grows an extra leg."

And on Ibrahimovic's: "'Beast'. In every kind of term. His mentality is as big as his attributes."

Elsewhere, Lingard and Rashford revealed David de Gea's nickname is 'Sticky' or 'Delightful De Gea', Wayne Rooney's is 'Legend' and Eric Bailly's is 'Warrior'.

