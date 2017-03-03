Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Fernando Torres, Didier Drogba.

Dider Drogba sends classy get-well message to Fernando Torres after scary incident

Last night, Fernando Torres suffered a scary moment whilst playing for Atletico Madrid that left the football world gasping.

The ex-Liverpool and Chelsea striker fell heavily after an 85th-minute aerial challenge with Alex Bergantinos and it looked like there was a sickening clash of heads that contributed to Torres losing consciousness.

The 32-year-old's teammates attended to him on the pitch and prevented him from swallowing his tongue. After the game, Torres said from the hospital: "It was just a scare. I hope to come back very soon."

Atletico Madrid went on to draw 1-1 with Deportivo La Coruna thanks to a tremendous strike from Antoine Griezmann, but nobody was talking about that after the match.

It was all about Torres.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Torres' coach Diego Simeone said he was "worried and nervous" when the incident happened.

"We heard the blow from the bench, we saw how he fell and we were afraid," he said. "We didn't know if that noise was Fernando's neck or not."

The Spanish international returned the club where he made his name after ill-fated spells with AC Milan and Chelsea, but El Nino can take something from his time at Stamford Bridge.

And that's his friendship with fellow striker Didier Drogba. The Chelsea legend was among the first to send a get-well message to his former teammate and it was a very classy post indeed.

The picture shows the two of them blissfully happy after the Champions League final win over Bayern Munich, and he affectionately refers to Torres as a 'champion'.

Well played, Didier.

