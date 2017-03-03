Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Fernando Torres.

What Gabi did to save Fernando Torres' life after horror head injury

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There were horrible scenes during Thursday night's meeting between Deportivo La Coruna and Atletico Madrid as striker Fernando Torres was stretchered off and taken to hospital after landing on his head.

The game ended 1-1, but there was overwhelming concern for the former Liverpool man, who looked to be in a bad condition when he was taken away.

Late on in the game, Torres was hit from behind in a seemingly innocuous challenge but landed on his head, sparking wild scenes among his teammates and the opposition.

Article continues below

Some waved for medical attention, while others looked visibly distraught, but there was one man who acted quicker than anyone else and may just have saved the Spanish international's life.

Atletico defender Gabi was in the news at the weekend for a spat he had with Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, but this time around he is to be lauded for his quick thinking and fast actions.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

According to Goal, they report that Dr Carlos Larino, who is treating the striker in hospital for his injuries, was quick to praise the Atletico players for helping the 32-year-old.

The defender was the first to reach Torres and in the video below you can see that he is frantically trying to prize Torres' mouth open in order to clear his airway.

"Gabi even took a bite from Fernando when opening his mouth," he said. "What he and Vrsaljko did was perfect," Dr Larino explained.

Ouch! But surely a bite on the fingers would be better than the alternative, and Gabi certainly won't ever have to pay for a drink when Fernando gets back to full fitness.

Antoine Griezmann saved Atletico on the night with a stunning 25-yard strike, but given the 1-1 scoreline, Atleti's title hopes are now well and truly over.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Fernando Torres
Spain Football
Football

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Shocking name could debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33

Shocking name could debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again