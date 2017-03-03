What Gabi did to save Fernando Torres' life after horror head injury

There were horrible scenes during Thursday night's meeting between Deportivo La Coruna and Atletico Madrid as striker Fernando Torres was stretchered off and taken to hospital after landing on his head.

The game ended 1-1, but there was overwhelming concern for the former Liverpool man, who looked to be in a bad condition when he was taken away.

Late on in the game, Torres was hit from behind in a seemingly innocuous challenge but landed on his head, sparking wild scenes among his teammates and the opposition.

Some waved for medical attention, while others looked visibly distraught, but there was one man who acted quicker than anyone else and may just have saved the Spanish international's life.

Atletico defender Gabi was in the news at the weekend for a spat he had with Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, but this time around he is to be lauded for his quick thinking and fast actions.

According to Goal, they report that Dr Carlos Larino, who is treating the striker in hospital for his injuries, was quick to praise the Atletico players for helping the 32-year-old.

The defender was the first to reach Torres and in the video below you can see that he is frantically trying to prize Torres' mouth open in order to clear his airway.

"Gabi even took a bite from Fernando when opening his mouth," he said. "What he and Vrsaljko did was perfect," Dr Larino explained.

Ouch! But surely a bite on the fingers would be better than the alternative, and Gabi certainly won't ever have to pay for a drink when Fernando gets back to full fitness.

Antoine Griezmann saved Atletico on the night with a stunning 25-yard strike, but given the 1-1 scoreline, Atleti's title hopes are now well and truly over.

