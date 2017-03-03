Diego Simeone summed up Fernando Torres' nasty head clash perfectly when he admitted to feeling "worried" and "nervous" when the incident occurred.

Football fans worldwide feared the worst when the Spaniard was knocked out following a hard challenge from Deportivo La Coruna's Alex Bergantinos.

Atletico Madrid's players quickly rushed over to their teammate when he fell, with Gabi heroicly stopping him from swallowing his tongue.

It has since been revealed by Torres' doctor on Thursday night, Dr Carlos Larino, that Gabi's hand was bitten while saving the striker.

"Gabi even took a bite from Fernando when opening his mouth," he said, per Goal. "What he and [Sime] Vrsaljko did was perfect."

Much to everyone's relief, Torres was given the all clear in hospital after scans showed no damage had been sustained to the skull or spine.

Upon receiving the good news, he tweeted: "Many thanks to all for worry for me and for your messages of encouragement. Has been only a scare. I hope to return very soon!"

The 32-year-old has since been released from hospital following some further tests this morning, as confirmed by Atletico themselves, per Squawka.

Torres also made a heart-warming statement after leaving hospital that will inevitably put a smile on every football fan's face.

He said, per AS: "Everything is fine. I'd like to thank my teammates and all Depor players who came to see me. I'd like to extend that thanks to all the supporters who wished me well via social media platforms.

"These are things that happen in the game and Alex was clearly worried yesterday. A similar thing happened to me when playing for Spain.

"I saw images of what happened and people talked me through the whole thing as I remember nothing.

"I'd like to thank the staff here at the hospital who were great in looking after me and I hope to be back in training as soon as possible.

"These are things that happen in football and I'll be training in a few days. It was a major shock and fortunately it's a thing of the past."

Not only did Torres thank the hospital staff, players and fans, but he also made clear that he's ready to return to Atletico training as soon as possible. What a trooper.

Such a sickening incident would put most players off returning so quickly - especially so when you can't remember any of it - but Torres has no intention of taking an extended break to recover.

And that'll come as great news to Atletico, who are currently fourth in La Liga and need all the help they can get to ensure Champions League football for next season.

