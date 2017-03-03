Fernando Torres was released from hospital this morning after being given the all clear following the awful injury he suffered while playing for Atletico Madrid against Deportivo on Thursday evening.

The Spanish striker was knocked out after Depor midfielder Alex Bergantinos came through the back of him during the closing stages of the match.

Fortunately the quick-thinking of his teammates, who made sure Torres didn’t swallow his tongue, combined with the efforts of the medical staff inside the Riazor meant the 32-year-old was able to arrive at the nearby hospital in the best possible condition given the severity of his injury.

Article continues below

Scans on Torres’s skull and spine came back all clear, while Atletico informed their fans and the wider football public that their centre-forward had not suffered any “alterations not traumatic injuries”.

Torres himself then confirmed he was fine via Twitter.

Article continues below

“Many thanks to [everyone for worrying about me] and for your messages of encouragement,” he wrote. “It was just a scare. I hope to return very soon!”

Torres received messages from current and ex-teammates

Before footage was released of Torres leaving the hospital this morning, many of his current and former teammates took to social media to offer their best wishes to the ex-Liverpool and Chelsea star.

The likes of Didier Drogba, Cesc Fabregas, John Terry, David Luiz, Pedro and Jordi Alba have all posted a message to the striker either on Instagram or Twitter.

Neymar's dad reacts on Instagram

But Torres probably wasn’t expecting to receive a message from the father of Barcelona star Neymar, who lost it on Instagram after watching the challenge which led to the injury.

The incident reminded Neymar’s dad of the challenge on his son by Juan Zuniga during the 2014 World Cup clash between Brazil and Colombia.

Neymar was subsequently ruled out of Brazil’s ill-fated semi-final against Germany as a result.

“A strong scene!!” Neymar’s father wrote. “My son has already been a victim, everyone knows, in a similar move in the 2014 World Cup. And since that unforgettable date for me, I've been asking how much arbitration will allow such [fouls] to occur, where an athlete uses a UNPROPORTIONAL and unnecessary force, From behind, completely taking away the possibility of defense of the athlete who suffers the load.

“Again a [foul] like this occurs and not even a yellow card is shown ... How many athletes should be injured until this type of [foul] is banned from football???? It's my [wish] for the prompt recovery of @fernandotorres. @neymarjr @institutoneymarjr.”

Neymar: Zuniga tackle is worst moment of my career

Neymar spoke about the incident again last summer and describes it as the worst moment of his career.

"I've had bad times during my career, but the worst moment that affected me the most was in the 2014 World Cup [against Colombia]," the Brazilian was quoted as saying by Sport. "The dream of my childhood was to be world champion. but because of the injury [Zuniga] could've ended my career.

"It was a very difficult week, but luckily I had my family and friends by my side. It's important to have the support of your people in these moments."

Torres could feature for Atleti this weekend

Fortunately, Torres has avoided serious injury and could even feature for Atletico in their next match against Valencia at the Vicente Calderon this week.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms