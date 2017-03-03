Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Carlo Ancelotti played a big role in Ozil's departure.

Mesut Ozil reveals why he left Real Madrid for Arsenal

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez certainly know how to make Arsenal sweat on their futures.

By the summer, the duo will both have just a year left on their contracts and it looks increasingly unlikely that the club will have a Premier League title to convince them to stay.

Top scorer Sanchez has received much of the attention, but amid the furore surrounding the Chilean, it's easy to forget that Ozil's situation is also a pressing issue.

The Germany international has contributed 27 goals and 43 assists in four seasons at the Emirates, even if he has a tendency to miraculously disappear in big games.

Of course, the uncertainty surrounding whether Arsene Wenger will be in charge next season can't be helping matters.

As for Ozil, though, it doesn't sound like he's in the midst of a love affair with the Gunners.

Bild have been serialising his new autobiography 'Magic of the Game', in which he's described quitting Real Madrid as the "most difficult decision of (his) life".

The playmaker has explained how a falling out with former Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti led him to call Wenger.

Bad blood with Ancelotti 

"With the big boss at my club (Madrid) I had fallen into disgrace, although I had not done anything at all," Ozil writes.

Arsenal v Stoke City - Premier League

“I was threatened with a seat in the stands. Suddenly I had to act. For my career. It was not at all possible to stay any more - especially if this decision were not based on performance criteria.

"Therefore I chose, although it was not easy for me at the beginning, [to call] a number, which I had in my mobile phone since 2010.

"In my mind was still the desire to make Real Champions League winners. And I wanted to be a world footballer with my fellow players from Real Madrid.

"The journey with Real was not yet finished. But I did not want to miss out on [playing]."

It definitely sounds like Wenger played a big role in luring Ozil to north London, so it remains to be seen whether the midfielder will stay regardless of whether the Frenchman's own future.

"Wenger had been watching me intensively for three years and he gave me a much better feeling than Carlo Ancelotti did at Real at that moment," he added.

Should Ozil stay at Arsenal? Have your say in the comments. 

