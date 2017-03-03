The Golden State Warriors' regular season has turned on its head since Kevin Durant sustained a Grade Two MCL Sprain and bone bruising in Washington.

KD has pieced together a seriously impressive campaign over 59 games; averaging 25 points, eight rebounds, and five assists while shooting 53% and 38% from the field and three respectively. He'd also shown an improved level of defence.

Having taken some time to gel, the 2014 Most Valuable Player now leaves a sizeable hole in the Warriors' rotation that Steve Kerr will have to fill if the Bay Area team are to finish top of the west for the third straight season.

The San Antonio Spurs are only three games back. With Golden State facing four road trips in their next five outings (the final one being at the AT&T Center), the Texas organisation could soon be at the summit.

BACK-TO-BACK

On paper, you'd think the loss of Durant could be handled given the presence of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. However, the performances of the Splash Brothers in the previous two games have been woeful.

Losses to the Wizards and Chicago Bulls have seen the fabled backcourt shoot a miserly 8-44 from three. During Thursday night's game at the United Center, Steph was 2-11 while Klay went 1-11.

At times in Chi-Town, it felt like Green vs. the entire Bulls team, and it's a slump the Warriors can't afford to continue if they are going to retain their position at the summit.

SLUMP

Often considered the best shooting backcourt in NBA history, the All-Star duo have been far from themselves since the break in New Orleans.

Curry started off quite well; going 11-20 in wins against the L.A. Clippers and Brooklyn Nets. However, he has fallen off a cliff since leaving the Barclays Center, enduring the worst shooting game of his career against Philly as he shot 0-11.

Klay went 3-9 against the Sixers as the Warriors pulled through, and was 2-5 against both L.A. and Brooklyn. Altogether, since leaving Louisiana, the Splash Brothers are a miserly 26-94 from behind the arc.

ISSUES

The shooting problems are being further scrutinised by the absence of Durant, but the issues have been there all season for the Splash Bros.

Having set lofty expectations throughout their careers, the duo are enduring one of their worst campaigns from downtown. Curry's 40% is the lowest in his career while Thompson's 40.7% is the worst since his sophomore year.

They're not terrible numbers, but the Dubs need an improvement if they are to welcome back Durant as the top seed in the playoffs.