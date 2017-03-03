It was recently revealed by Spanish outlet El Confidencial that Real Madrid included a rather unique clause in the deal that saw Martin Odegaard join Heerenveen on loan.

The clause basically ensures the Eredivisie club must play Odegaard, regardless of his form. For every game that the 18-year-old doesn’t play in, Heerenveen must pay Madrid €40,000.

As a result, he has played in eight matches since joining in January. Pretty clever on Madrid’s part, you have to admit.

Of course, the clause is troublesome for Heerenveen if Odegaard fails to perform. And, nearly two months into his loan spell, that’s pretty much what is happening.

The Norwegian playmaker is yet to find the net for the Dutch club. His one and only assist came in his last outing, in last weekend’s 3-0 win over Roda.

What the Dutch press are saying about Odegaard

Cause for concern? The Dutch press think so. RTL News journalist Leo Driessen believes Odegaard’s style leaves Heerenveen “unbalanced”.

"Of course he's a good player, but he unbalances the Heerenveen side,” Driessen wrote last month, per Spanish newspaper AS.

"With Odegaard the team has a player who, like [Sam] Larsson and [Arber] Zeneli, wants the ball, and to do something with it.

“[Heerenveen manager Jurgen] Streppel has a problem. He wants to attack, but he also needs to look after the team's balance.”

How Odegaard's stats compare to Premier League loanees

Odegaard isn’t the only starlet gaining experience in the Netherlands. The Eredivisie is a hotbed of young talent, some of whom come from the Premier League.

Chelsea youngsters Lewis Baker and Bertrand Traore are gaining first-team experience at Vitesse Arnheim and Ajax respectively, while Manchester City loanee Eyes Unal is making waves at FC Twente.

And it’s fair to say that the trio are making the most of their opportunities. Check out their stats compared to Odegaard’s below. (Stats are based on league form only.)

Martin Odegaard | Heerenveen

Appearances: 7

Goals: 0

Goals per game: 0

Enes Unal | FC Twente

Appearances: 22

Goals: 11

Goals per game: 0.5

Lewis Baker | Vitesse

Appearances: 23

Goals: 9

Goals per game: 0.39

Bertrand Traore | Ajax

Appearances: 16

Goals: 6

Goals per game: 0.38

Nobody is writing Odegaard off just yet. But he’s been given a wonderful opportunity to prove a point to Madrid and as of yet, he’s not capitalising on it.

Video: Odegaard vs Baker vs Traore vs Unal

