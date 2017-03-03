Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Martin Odegaard is yet to score for Heerenveen.

Video of Martin Odegaard's 'Eredivisie Education' vs three Premier League loanees

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It was recently revealed by Spanish outlet El Confidencial that Real Madrid included a rather unique clause in the deal that saw Martin Odegaard join Heerenveen on loan.

The clause basically ensures the Eredivisie club must play Odegaard, regardless of his form. For every game that the 18-year-old doesn’t play in, Heerenveen must pay Madrid €40,000.

As a result, he has played in eight matches since joining in January. Pretty clever on Madrid’s part, you have to admit.

Article continues below

Of course, the clause is troublesome for Heerenveen if Odegaard fails to perform. And, nearly two months into his loan spell, that’s pretty much what is happening.

The Norwegian playmaker is yet to find the net for the Dutch club. His one and only assist came in his last outing, in last weekend’s 3-0 win over Roda.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

What the Dutch press are saying about Odegaard

Cause for concern? The Dutch press think so. RTL News journalist Leo Driessen believes Odegaard’s style leaves Heerenveen “unbalanced”.

"Of course he's a good player, but he unbalances the Heerenveen side,” Driessen wrote last month, per Spanish newspaper AS.

"With Odegaard the team has a player who, like [Sam] Larsson and [Arber] Zeneli, wants the ball, and to do something with it.

“[Heerenveen manager Jurgen] Streppel has a problem. He wants to attack, but he also needs to look after the team's balance.”

How Odegaard's stats compare to Premier League loanees

Odegaard isn’t the only starlet gaining experience in the Netherlands. The Eredivisie is a hotbed of young talent, some of whom come from the Premier League.

Chelsea youngsters Lewis Baker and Bertrand Traore are gaining first-team experience at Vitesse Arnheim and Ajax respectively, while Manchester City loanee Eyes Unal is making waves at FC Twente.

And it’s fair to say that the trio are making the most of their opportunities. Check out their stats compared to Odegaard’s below. (Stats are based on league form only.)

Martin Odegaard | Heerenveen

Appearances: 7
Goals: 0
Goals per game: 0

PSV Eindhoven v SC Heerenveen - Eredivisie

Enes Unal | FC Twente

Appearances: 22
Goals: 11
Goals per game: 0.5

FC Twente v Heracles Almelo - Eredivisie

Lewis Baker | Vitesse

Appearances: 23
Goals: 9
Goals per game: 0.39

Sparta Rotterdam vs Vitesse Arnhem - Cup Semifinal

Bertrand Traore | Ajax

Appearances: 16
Goals: 6
Goals per game: 0.38

AFC Ajax v R. Standard de Liege - UEFA Europa League

Nobody is writing Odegaard off just yet. But he’s been given a wonderful opportunity to prove a point to Madrid and as of yet, he’s not capitalising on it.

Video: Odegaard vs Baker vs Traore vs Unal

Is Martin Odegaard the real deal or not? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Zinedine Zidane
Martin Odegaard
Football

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

WATCH: WWE’s referees did something hilarious when RAW went off air

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

The Jamaal Charles tweet current Chiefs RB sent 5 minutes after he was released

Shocking name could debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33

Shocking name could debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again