Suarez admits he hasn't spoken to Chiellini since.

Luis Suarez reveals what he told his wife about biting Giorgio Chiellini

The 2014 World Cup will be remembered for many things, but few of them surpass Luis Suarez biting Giorgio Chiellini.

The Uruguayan's innovative way of getting past the Italy defender earned him a four-month ban from football and summed up a crazy couple of years for the controversial striker.

In the Premier League, Patrice Evra had been the victim of his acid tongue and seemingly complete lack of discipline.

Nowadays, Suarez is almost unrecognisable as the villain who used to infuriate fans so much.

Moments of madness from the 30-year-old have become rare as he concentrates on what he does best, scoring goals for Barcelona in a formidable attack alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Yet, the memory of the Chiellini incident will never entirely leave him, nor his critics who argue that the bad outweighs the good in his contentious career.

In an interview with Onda Cero, brought to our attention by 101GreatGoals, he admits he had trouble facing his family after the biting incident.

What do you tell your wife after you bite someone? 

We should clarify, the Chiellini incident, as the Juventus centre-back isn't even the only player the former Liverpool man has bitten, as Branislav Ivanovic will testify.

"I hurt Sofia (his wife) because I lied to her," he said.

"She asked me (about biting Chiellini) and I denied it. I had trouble believing it, let alone saying it. I couldn’t understand it. I hurt her because she knew I wasn’t like that."

Suarez is contrite, it would appear. Well, not entirely.

It seems he wasn't entirely happy about FIFA banning him, perhaps not quite grasping the notion that you can't bite people on a football pitch, or anywhere for that matter.

Suarez wasn't happy with FIFA

Suarez continued:

"You can punish someone, suspend them … but to stop them going to a training centre, for example, to see my nephew train, that seems so unfair to me. I didn’t understand it. Not at all.

Italy v Uruguay: Group D - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

"I didn’t go to the FIFA gala and I will never go again. I have no problem saying I will never go to a FIFA gala."

Well that's certainly told FIFA. There hasn't been much of an apology for Chiellini either - when asked whether he'd spoken to him since taking a chunk out of his shoulder, Suarez said:

"No, no. Not at all. I’ve never spoke to him since."

Maybe that's for the best. To his credit, though, he's definitely matured since moving to the Nou Camp, so it looks like he's learned his lesson.

Was four months a fair ban for Suarez? Have your say in the comments. 

