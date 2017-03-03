For both Daniel Sturbridge and Jamie Vardy, it’s been a difficult and immensely frustrating season.

Sturridge finds himself down the pecking order at Liverpool and is expected to be sold in the summer, while Vardy has failed to replicate the remarkable form he showed throughout the 2015-16 campaign for Leicester City.

Between them they’ve scored a disappointing nine Premier League goals this season. Vardy took his tally to seven for the campaign with his brace against Liverpool on Monday night while Sturridge remains stuck on two.

Despite their struggles, they haven’t become bad strikers overnight.

Even the best forwards can lose their way once the confidence goes and the only way to get back on track is to work harder than ever before in training.

Vardy and Sturridge take on the '5 Shot Challenge'

Given their underwhelming performances this season, either striker could have been forgiven for swerving Copa 90’s ‘5 Shot Challenge’.

But both, to their credit, took it on.

The idea of the game is simple: score with five different shots.

Three points are awarded if the ball flies into the top corner - or if it’s unsaveable - two points for a goal, one point if the goalkeeper makes a save, and zero points for a miss.

But which of the two England international’s scored more points?

Here’s Jamie Vardy’s attempt…

And now for Daniel Sturridge’s….

And the winner is...

Although Sturridge’s tally of nine points puts him ahead of Santi Cazorla, Dele Alli, Granit Xhaka, Hector Bellerin and Mesut Ozil, who only managed a score of two, the 27-year-old couldn’t overhaul Vardy’s tally of 10.

Still, it’s a score he can be proud of.

West Ham are favourites to sign Sturridge

It’s currently unclear where Sturridge will be playing his football next season.

West Ham are currently favourites to sign the England forward, followed by Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle United.

Vardy doesn't regret turning down Arsenal

Vardy, meanwhile, recently insisted that he doesn’t regret turning down a move to the Emirates Stadium last summer.

This is despite the fact Leicester are in serious danger of being relegated to the Championship, less than 12 months after winning the Premier League title.

