Liverpool take on Arsenal on Saturday evening in a game that could determine both sides' seasons.

Defeat to Leicester City on Monday meant Jurgen Klopp's men were unable to close the gap on those above them in the top four, placing huge importance on victory at Anfield.

As for Arsenal, who have a game in hand, they can move level on points with Tottenham in second place should they bag all three points.

Article continues below

An entertaining game is widely anticipated given recent results between the two on Merseyside.

Each of the last three games at Anfield between Arsenal and Liverpool have seen four or more goals, with Liverpool winning once and the other two draws.

Article continues below

One game particularly stands out for fans when it comes to their rivalry, though: the 4-4 draw back in the 2008/09 season.

Liverpool, who were challenging Manchester United for the title at the time, were pegged back by FOUR goals from Andrey Arshavin in a quite incredible encounter.

So, what are the 22 players that started that game getting up to nowadays? Let's have a look.

LIVERPOOL'S XI

PEPE REINA

Widely regarded as Liverpool's best goalkeeper in the Premier League era, Pepe Reina is currently at Napoli following a single season at Bayern Munich.

ALVARO ARBELOA

Alvaro Arbeloa was never the most special of defenders yet he spent seven trophy-laden years at Real Madrid after leaving Liverpool. He's now at West Ham.

JAMIE CARRAGHER

Since calling time on his 17-year senior career at Liverpool in 2013, Jamie Carragher has successfully made the transition to pundity.

DANIEL AGGER

Daniel Agger, 32, made the surprise move to boyhood club Brondby back in 2014 but decided to retire just a year later.

FABIO AURELIO

Six years at Liverpool, where he struggled for game time, saw Fabio Aurelio join Gremio in 2012 and retire the following year.

XABI ALONSO

What a player. Xabi Alonso, who will retire at the end of the season at Bayern Munich, played a huge role in Liverpool's 2005 Champions League triumph before joining Real Madrid in 2009.

JAVIER MASCHERANO

Another outstanding central midfielder who decided to chase trophies elsewhere. Javier Mascherano spent three years at Anfield and now plays for Barcelona.

DIRK KUYT

Dirk Kuyt wasn't the fastest, nor the trickiest, but his energy and work rate was second to none. He spent three years at Fenerbahce before joining current club Feyenoord in 2015.

YOSSI BENAYOUN

Yossi Benayoun, who scored twice against Arsenal during the 4-4 draw, joined Chelsea in 2010 and later played for Arsenal. He's now at Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel.

ALBERT RIERA

Seven clubs in seven years since leaving Liverpool just about sums up how Albert Riera's career has panned out. The 34-year-old is currently playing in Slovenia.

FERNANDO TORRES

Fernando Torres was one of the world's best strikers on his day at Liverpool, for whom he scored twice in this fixture. Spells at Chelsea and AC Milan have led him back to Atletico Madrid.

ARSENAL'S XI

LUCASZ FABIANSKI

Now at Swansea City, Lucasz Fabianski wasn't given many opportunities at Arsenal but did impress during this fixture, even if he did concede four.

BACARY SAGNA

Bacary Sagna, now 34, was highly-rated under Arsene Wenger and joined Manchester City on a free transfer in 2014. He's since won just one trophy.

KOLO TOURE

Kolo Toure was a fantastic centre-back at Arsenal but struggled to deal with Torres in 2009. He joined Manchester City that summer and, after a spell at Liverpool, now plays for Celtic.

MIKEL SILVESTRE

It's no wonder Arsenal conceded four with the ageing Mikel Silvestre at the back. His move from Manchester United the summer previously shocked fans and he's now retired.

KIERAN GIBBS

Kieran Gibbs is the only player that remains from the 4-4 draw and yet, somehow, he's still struggling for opportunities with Nacho Monreal first-choice left-back.

ALEX SONG

Alex Song, currently at Rubin Kazan, has never been the same player since leaving Arsenal for Barcelona in 2012. He spent four years at the Camp Nou before loan spells at West Ham.

CESC FABREGAS

Like Song, former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas made the switch to Barcelona in 2011 and spent three years there. His move to Chelsea in 2014 infuriated fans.

DENILSON

It's been nothing short of a downward spiral for Denilson since leaving Arsenal in 2013. Spells at Sao Paulo ended up in a move to Al-Wahda in Abu Dhabi, though he's currently out on loan.

ANDREY ARSHAVIN

Andrey Arshavin's four-goal display at Anfield was undoubtedly his best in an Arsenal shirt before returning to Russia with Zenit St Petersburg and later moving to Kazakhstan.

SAMIR NASRI

Arsenal fans still loathe Samir Nasri for joining Manchester City in pursuit of silverware in 2011, though he did win the Premier League in his debut season. He's now on loan at Sevilla.

NICKLAS BENDTNER

That's right, with Robin van Persie unavailable, Nicklas Bendtner started up front against Liverpool. A failed move to Wolfsburg in 2014 resulted in the Dane joining Nottingham Forest last year.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms