Leandro Barbosa was part of the Golden State Warriors teams the last two years - one of which won the NBA title and one of which fell in seven games to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers after winning 73 regular-season games.

However, though he's no longer playing alongside sharpshooters like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, he clearly hasn't stopped assuming that every single long-distance shot is going to find the bottom of the net.

Barbosa's Phoenix teammate Jared Dudley is a strong three-point shooter, but he's still no Splash Brother, despite sporting an impressive 42.1-percent conversion rate from beyond the arc this year.

Barbosa, however, was in a celebratory mood when he grabbed a loose ball, zipped a pass to the open Dudley and proceeded to do an elaborate gesture that ultimately looked foolish as Dudley's shot bounced harmlessly off the rim:

It was a rare rough night for Dudley from three-point range, as he hit only one of his five attempts and finished the game with five points in 27 minutes of action.

Barbosa, on the other hand, scored 16 points in 23 minutes off the bench. He only hit one of his four three-point attempts, though.

Still, the Suns didn't need much firepower from beyond the arc on Thursday night, as they easily took care of the visiting Charlotte Hornets in a 120-103 victory.

Though Barbosa clearly disagrees, there hasn't been much to celebrate in Phoenix this season, as the Suns are 19-42 on the year - tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for last place in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old Brazilian's former teammates have an NBA-best 50-11 record and have already clinched a playoff spot.

Barbosa has averaged 5.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game during the first year of his second stint with the Suns. Barbosa made his NBA debut with the Suns back in 2003 and played with the team for the first seven years of his career. He averaged a career-high 18.1 points during the 2006-07 season while playing the sixth-man role for Mike D'Antoni's high-flying squad that went 61-21 during the regular season.

His second stint with the Suns isn't going as well as the first, but Barbosa also isn't the player he once was. He's still having fun, though - even if he occasionally celebrates a badly missed three-point shot. Here's to another couple of seasons in the NBA for the fun-loving bench player.