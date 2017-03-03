In a contest that stretched to two tie-breakers, Novak Djokovic, participating in his first tournament since being knocked out in the second round of January’s Australian Open, lasted an hour and forty-seven minutes in his Mexico Open tie against Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios emerged the victor after beating the Serb 7-6 7-5, granting him passage to the semi-finals of the tournament, where he will face North American Sam Querrey.

The winner of that semi-final battle will take on the victor from the other semi-final clash between Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Croat Marin Cilic.

Article continues below

Kyrgios stunned Djokovic with 25 aces, delivering killer serves that the Serb could not cope with. Kyrgios managed 74 per cent successful first serves and won 78 per cent of his points on it, while just one double-fault besmirched his otherwise clean service bill.

The Australian has garnered a reputation for his aggressive behaviour. In his win over Dudi Sela in an earlier round, Kyrgios confronted Sela’s fans and was caught in a heated exchange with his opponent at the end of the game.

Article continues below

That incident followed another in Marseille, where Kyrgios swore at a chair umpire during his semi-final loss to Jo Wilfried Tsonga. After he was denied the opportunity to challenge a line call, Kyrgios claimed that there was bias against him in particular, where he was caught saying that he has "seen referees wait five, six seconds after the ball's gone out.

"For them it's OK but when I do it once, it's not OK. You guys are biased as s***."

Video: Match point

Djokovic's bizarre press conference

Djokovic gave an incredibly brief press conference after his defeat. He said just 12 words in total.

When asked how he felt after the defeat, he said: "Not great," via Eurosport.

Djokovic followed that up by saying: "He has a big serve, he deserved to win. Congrats."

Kyrgios' potential

Kyrgios’ antics triggered calls for a greater conversation regarding players’ mental well-being, led by current World Number One Andy Murray who requested for somebody to offer the 21-year-old guidance.

His unpopular behaviour aside, Kyrgios showed against Djokovic that he has the potential to rise to stardom in the sport. A combination of an unplayable serve, a winning attitude and controlled raw aggression could see him on the map particularly if he manages to come away with a major result this tournament.

Do you think Kyrgios has what it takes to become a major, grand-slam winning tennis star? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms