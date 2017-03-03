Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Tennis

Djokovic was stunned by 25 aces. .

Novak Djokovic gives brief press conference after losing to Nick Krygios

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In a contest that stretched to two tie-breakers, Novak Djokovic, participating in his first tournament since being knocked out in the second round of January’s Australian Open, lasted an hour and forty-seven minutes in his Mexico Open tie against Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios emerged the victor after beating the Serb 7-6 7-5, granting him passage to the semi-finals of the tournament, where he will face North American Sam Querrey.

The winner of that semi-final battle will take on the victor from the other semi-final clash between Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Croat Marin Cilic.

Article continues below

Kyrgios stunned Djokovic with 25 aces, delivering killer serves that the Serb could not cope with. Kyrgios managed 74 per cent successful first serves and won 78 per cent of his points on it, while just one double-fault besmirched his otherwise clean service bill.

The Australian has garnered a reputation for his aggressive behaviour. In his win over Dudi Sela in an earlier round, Kyrgios confronted Sela’s fans and was caught in a heated exchange with his opponent at the end of the game.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

That incident followed another in Marseille, where Kyrgios swore at a chair umpire during his semi-final loss to Jo Wilfried Tsonga. After he was denied the opportunity to challenge a line call, Kyrgios claimed that there was bias against him in particular, where he was caught saying that he has "seen referees wait five, six seconds after the ball's gone out.

"For them it's OK but when I do it once, it's not OK. You guys are biased as s***."

Video: Match point

Djokovic's bizarre press conference

Djokovic gave an incredibly brief press conference after his defeat. He said just 12 words in total. 

When asked how he felt after the defeat, he said: "Not great," via Eurosport.

Djokovic followed that up by saying: "He has a big serve, he deserved to win. Congrats."

TENNIS-MEXICO-OPEN

Kyrgios' potential

Kyrgios’ antics triggered calls for a greater conversation regarding players’ mental well-being, led by current World Number One Andy Murray who requested for somebody to offer the 21-year-old guidance.

His unpopular behaviour aside, Kyrgios showed against Djokovic that he has the potential to rise to stardom in the sport. A combination of an unplayable serve, a winning attitude and controlled raw aggression could see him on the map particularly if he manages to come away with a major result this tournament.

Do you think Kyrgios has what it takes to become a major, grand-slam winning tennis star? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Serena Williams
Maria Sharapova
Wimbledon
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open
Andy Murray

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

Shocking name could debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33

Shocking name could debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again