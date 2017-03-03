Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Hearn says Haye needs a win if he hopes to challenge Joshua.

Eddie Hearn sends world title warning to David Haye

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Eddie Hearn has warned David Haye that a loss to Tony Bellew will scupper any hopes of facing Anthony Joshua further down the line.

In recent weeks, Haye has stated his claim for an all-British world title bout with Joshua later in the year, once his business with Bellew is finished.

But Hearn, whose Matchroom Boxing promotes IBF champ Joshua, made it clear that any world title shot is off the table should Haye fall to Bellew in their grudge match on Saturday night.

Article continues below

“We’re looking at unification fights,” he told Sky Sports.

“The David Haye fight with Joshua is a big fight, but on Sunday that fight might not be existing ever again. We have to wait and see what happens.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Although Hearn made it clear that Haye would need to defeat Bellew to stand a chance of challenging for Joshua’s gold, he also did little to extinguish the growing tension between the London duo.

“I don’t think he’s the biggest fan of David Haye. I have seen a few interviews lately with AJ, where he’s not bit, but sort of said I don’t like that guy.

“He likes Bellew and Bellew is with us, and AJ is with us, so obviously he’s going to want his stablemate to win the fight. AJ will be there, he’ll be ringside watching and taking it all in – like he always does.

BOX-GBR-HAYE-BELLEW-HEAVY

“As far as AJ is concerned, and us of course, we only want one thing and that’s a Tony Bellew win.”

The eagerly anticipated contest takes place at the O2 in London on Saturday March 4, and it’s live on Sky Sports Box Office.

As for Joshua, he's currently focusing on his super fight with Wladimir Klitschko, which takes place at the end of April, but he has previously admitted that  he'd love to see Bellew knock Haye out.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

Shocking name could debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33

Shocking name could debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again