Anyone who has ever played a single game of FIFA knows just how valuable pace is.

It’s pretty much everything. A team including Theo Walcott, Jesus Navas and Adama Traore will probably have more success than one featuring better players.

Considering it’s been that way for some time, it seems EA Sports are fully aware of the ‘need for speed’ - they just simply have no desire to change it.

Article continues below

Or they can’t find a solution.

Speed is only essential in certain positions. You don’t need your centre midfielders to have 85 pace, and it’s not even necessary for your strikers to be quick, so long as they can finish.

Article continues below

In defence, the need for pacy players is even less. As fun as it is to go on a lung-bursting run with Hector Bellerin, the majority of the time you will find yourself passing to a teammate before making too much progress.

Then there’s goalkeepers. You probably didn’t even know that the best ‘keeper in the game, Manuel Neuer, has 58 speed, because a shot-stopper’s speed is so inconsequential.

The fastest goalkeeper on FIFA 17

But if there’s ever a time you wanted to attempt a mazy run with a goalkeeper - you know, for the fun of it, then we’ve just the man for you.

There is a ‘keeper in FIFA 17 who is even faster than Arjen Robben and Alexis Sanchez.

He’s been brought to our attention by Dream Team, and he goes by the name Guillermo Ochoa.

As fast as Di Maria and Alves

Ochoa, who plays for La Liga outfit Granada, has a speed rating of 87 in the latest edition of EA Sports’ football game. 87!

Robben and Sanchez both have 86 pace ratings.

Ochoa’s rating puts him on a par with Angel di Maria and Dani Alves. He’s just slower than Paulo Dybala, who has 88 pace.

Video: Review of Ochoa on FIFA 17

YouTuber ‘Hitman89’ did a review of Ochoa, who also has 87 reflexes.

Hitman89 found Ochoa’s strengths include his acceleration and consistency, although he struggles with handling, long shots and in 1-on-1 situations.

Check out the video below.

Ochoa IRL

Meanwhile, if you want to see what Ochoa's like in real life, look no further.

If you ever want to attempt the impossible by running the length of the pitch and scoring with a goalkeeper, Ochoa’s your guy.

Have you played with Ochoa on FIFA 17? What do you make of him? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms