Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Dwyane Wade.

Dwyane Wade sounds off immediately after Chicago Bulls' upset of Golden State Warriors

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When the Chicago Bulls play at home on Thursday nights on TNT, they're dynamite.

On Thursday, the Bulls hosted the Golden State Warriors - the team with the NBA's best record - and emerged with a hard-fought 94-87 victory, extending their TNT home win streak to an improbable 18 games.

Bulls guard Dwyane Wade finished the game with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists, talked about the physical victory as he walked back to the locker room.

In the below video, Wade shows off his bloody hand, saying "I've got the blood to show it... tough game," as he enters the Bulls' locker room:

It doesn't appear Wade is too concerned about his hand injury, but it's safe to say the Bulls' training staff will take a close look at their star player.

Phoenix Suns v Chicago Bulls

The win over the Warriors put the Bulls back above the .500 mark, with an overall record of 31-30. Chicago currently holds the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Bulls have big wins against the Cleveland Cavaliers and now the Warriors in their last three games, with an important five-game stretch upcoming, with matchups against the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets looming on the schedule.

Wade is currently averaging 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season, his first with his hometown Chicago Bulls. All-Star forward Jimmy Butler led the way for Chicago on Thursday night with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. For the season, he's averaging 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

The Bulls are 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 5 seed in the playoffs and will need to make up five games in the standings if they want to catch the Toronto Raptors and earn a home playoff series.

However, big wins against the Cavs and Warriors - who, it must be noted, were playing without LeBron James and Kevin Durant, respectively - should have Wade and his teammates playing with a lot of confidence down the stretch run.

On Thursday, March 30, the Cavs return to Chicago for another big game. Of course, the game is on TNT that night, so the Bulls may have their magic edge once again when LeBron and company pay the United Center a visit.

As Kevin Love and J.R. Smith continue to rehab their injuries, it's unlikely the Cavs will be at full strength when they have to play the Bulls again, so Chicago's impressive TNT streak could indeed run to 19 games.

Topics:
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Chicago Bulls
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Stephen Curry
Jimmy Butler
Dwyane Wade
Miami Heat
Southeast Division
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

Shocking name could debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33

Shocking name could debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again