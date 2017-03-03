When the Chicago Bulls play at home on Thursday nights on TNT, they're dynamite.

On Thursday, the Bulls hosted the Golden State Warriors - the team with the NBA's best record - and emerged with a hard-fought 94-87 victory, extending their TNT home win streak to an improbable 18 games.

Bulls guard Dwyane Wade finished the game with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists, talked about the physical victory as he walked back to the locker room.

In the below video, Wade shows off his bloody hand, saying "I've got the blood to show it... tough game," as he enters the Bulls' locker room:

It doesn't appear Wade is too concerned about his hand injury, but it's safe to say the Bulls' training staff will take a close look at their star player.

The win over the Warriors put the Bulls back above the .500 mark, with an overall record of 31-30. Chicago currently holds the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Bulls have big wins against the Cleveland Cavaliers and now the Warriors in their last three games, with an important five-game stretch upcoming, with matchups against the Los Angeles Clippers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets looming on the schedule.

Wade is currently averaging 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists this season, his first with his hometown Chicago Bulls. All-Star forward Jimmy Butler led the way for Chicago on Thursday night with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. For the season, he's averaging 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

The Bulls are 3.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 5 seed in the playoffs and will need to make up five games in the standings if they want to catch the Toronto Raptors and earn a home playoff series.

However, big wins against the Cavs and Warriors - who, it must be noted, were playing without LeBron James and Kevin Durant, respectively - should have Wade and his teammates playing with a lot of confidence down the stretch run.

On Thursday, March 30, the Cavs return to Chicago for another big game. Of course, the game is on TNT that night, so the Bulls may have their magic edge once again when LeBron and company pay the United Center a visit.

As Kevin Love and J.R. Smith continue to rehab their injuries, it's unlikely the Cavs will be at full strength when they have to play the Bulls again, so Chicago's impressive TNT streak could indeed run to 19 games.