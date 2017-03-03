Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

mesut ozil.

Mesut Ozil reveals why his dad deleted his Twitter account in 2013

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Few players divide opinion more than Mesut Ozil.

While there’s no doubt the Arsenal playmaker is a supremely talented footballer, it’s also beyond question that he doesn’t work hard enough at times and has a frustrating tendency to go missing in the big matches.

Even Arsenal supporters who have always vehemently defended Ozil have, over the past month or two, conceded the 28-year-old simply hasn’t done enough to arrest the Gunners’ recent slump. There’s only so many times he can be given a free pass because of his body language.

Article continues below

Some fans have even questioned why Arsene Wenger never drops the World Cup winner, regardless of how badly he plays.

But Wenger, you suspect, sticks with Ozil week-in, week-out because of the world-class talent the team’s No. 11 possesses.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Ozil joined Arsenal to continue playing regularly

When Arsenal signed him for £42.5 million from Real Madrid three-and-a-half years ago, the German was widely regarded as the best No. 10 on the planet.

Indeed, it was a genuine surprise at the time that Los Blancos allowed him to leave the Bernabeu, despite the fact they’d just splashed out a world-record fee for Gareth Bale.

Gareth Bale Officially Unveiled At Real Madrid

Ozil has admitted that he departed Madrid for London in order to play regular first-team football after feeling that his position with the Spanish giants was in jeopardy.

How Ozil's relationship with his father was affected

But his move to the Emirates Stadium also ended up affecting his relationship with his father, Mustafa, Ozil has admitted in his new book Die Magie des Spiels', which is being serialised in Bild.

"My father didn't know that negotiation pressure. But it's just normal to have different points of view at the beginning of negotiations," Ozil is quoted as writing by Goal. "He hadn't negotiated a lot with the biggest club bosses and so he lacked serenity to deal with that provoking offer from Real Madrid in an appropriate way.

FBL-ENG-EUR-C1-ARSENAL-TRAINING

"My father slammed the door of Perez's business room and I risked to sit in the stands. Suddenly I had to act. For my career. It was not at all possible to stay anymore - especially if this decision was not based on performance criteria.

"I had to do something for my career. I called Arsene Wenger - as I promised to contact him first when there was the chance to look for another club. And there it was.”

Ozil: My dad deleted my Twitter account

Ozil goes on to reveal that his father was so annoyed at his son’s decision to dismiss him that he deleted his Twitter account.

Petty but, in a way, brilliant.

"I parted ways with my father in October 2013. He was angry and felt aggrieved. He even deleted my Twitter account as an administrator and I lost millions of followers,” Ozil adds.

Germany v Slovakia - Round of 16: UEFA Euro 2016

"It is a sad chapter in a very long and respectful father-son relationship, which is the basis for what I achieved as a football player."

Ozil is hugely popular on Twitter

Ozil is now back on Twitter and currently has a whopping 14.1 million followers, making him one of the most popular footballers on the social media website.

p1baa94bf71o32kb384op35flr9.jpg

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Football
Theo Walcott
Germany Football

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

Shocking name could debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33

Shocking name could debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again