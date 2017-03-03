Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Boxing

Tony Bellew.

Boxing fans are scared for Tony Bellew after weigh-in with David Haye

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ahead of Tony Bellew's fight with David Haye on Saturday there's an overwhelming sense that the Liverpudlian doesn't know what he's got himself into.

A lot of trash talk has taken place over the past couple of months, with the cocky Haye confident he'll knock his opponent out within the first couple of rounds.

And he was given even more reason to believe that will be the case during Friday's weigh-in.

Article continues below

While Bellew - who has made the step up from cruiserweight to heavyweight - weighed in at 15st 3lbs 8oz, Haye's current weight is almost a stone heavier at 16st 9oz.

During the weigh-in, Haye explained how Bellew has put on weight not through rigorous training, but by eating too many pies.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

"He doesn't know the power I possess," he said. "I've been eating a very clean lifestyle. This is Hayemaker 2.0 but I feel better than I used to.

"I've worked daily, watched my food. I feel better than ever and you're going to see a very destructive performance tomorrow night.

"He'll find out what it's like to be hit by a heavyweight, it's a whole different sport. He's unprepared, and he doesn't know it.

BOX-GBR-HAYE-BELLEW-HEAVY

"He's eaten a bunch of pies to get up to heavyweight."

Videos and images have emerged from Haye and Bellew's weigh-in and, judging by the bellow picture, it's easy to see why Haye is so much heavier.

The guy is an absolute animal. In the video below, Bellew takes to the scales first at 3:10, with Haye weighing in shortly after at 4:10.

It's from 5.15 onwards where the difference between the pair is most noticeable. Bellew's body pales in comparison to the more muscular, defined physique of Haye.

As you might expect, boxing fans were quick to react to the weigh-in on Twitter and it would seem the vast majority are actually scared for Bellew.

TWITTER REACTS

In response to Haye's pie jibe, Bellew said that while he could never look like his opponent, he could have put more weight on if he wanted to.

"He'll quit. He's shrinking," he said. "I thought he'd be lighter, I'm delighted because he's going to gas!

"I could've been heavier if I wanted to, but I'm never going to look that good. He's an amazing athlete, he's pleasing on the eye: I think I might fancy him!"

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

Shocking name could debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33

Shocking name could debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again