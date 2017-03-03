Ahead of Tony Bellew's fight with David Haye on Saturday there's an overwhelming sense that the Liverpudlian doesn't know what he's got himself into.

A lot of trash talk has taken place over the past couple of months, with the cocky Haye confident he'll knock his opponent out within the first couple of rounds.

And he was given even more reason to believe that will be the case during Friday's weigh-in.

While Bellew - who has made the step up from cruiserweight to heavyweight - weighed in at 15st 3lbs 8oz, Haye's current weight is almost a stone heavier at 16st 9oz.

During the weigh-in, Haye explained how Bellew has put on weight not through rigorous training, but by eating too many pies.

"He doesn't know the power I possess," he said. "I've been eating a very clean lifestyle. This is Hayemaker 2.0 but I feel better than I used to.

"I've worked daily, watched my food. I feel better than ever and you're going to see a very destructive performance tomorrow night.

"He'll find out what it's like to be hit by a heavyweight, it's a whole different sport. He's unprepared, and he doesn't know it.

"He's eaten a bunch of pies to get up to heavyweight."

Videos and images have emerged from Haye and Bellew's weigh-in and, judging by the bellow picture, it's easy to see why Haye is so much heavier.

The guy is an absolute animal. In the video below, Bellew takes to the scales first at 3:10, with Haye weighing in shortly after at 4:10.

It's from 5.15 onwards where the difference between the pair is most noticeable. Bellew's body pales in comparison to the more muscular, defined physique of Haye.

As you might expect, boxing fans were quick to react to the weigh-in on Twitter and it would seem the vast majority are actually scared for Bellew.

In response to Haye's pie jibe, Bellew said that while he could never look like his opponent, he could have put more weight on if he wanted to.

"He'll quit. He's shrinking," he said. "I thought he'd be lighter, I'm delighted because he's going to gas!

"I could've been heavier if I wanted to, but I'm never going to look that good. He's an amazing athlete, he's pleasing on the eye: I think I might fancy him!"

