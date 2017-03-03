Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Lewis Hamilton open to Ross Brawn's 'dream' idea for Formula One

The Bernie Ecclestone era of Formula One is seemingly behind us, and the new owners are acting fast to make much-needed changes to the sport.

They've already loosened the social media restrictions on drivers and constructors, and now Ross Brawn has thought up an idea of bringing in non-championship races to help test new racing formats for the sport.

Brawn, recently appointed managing director of F1 by new owners Liberty Media, brought up the idea during an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, and Lewis Hamilton voiced his accordance, saying: "That doesn't sound like a terrible idea!

"A new format is definitely needed for Formula 1. Thursday to Sunday has been the same for the last 11 years."

An option on the table is that teams would compete for prize money, but not for points during these non-championship races.

Hamilton, however, was more attracted by the prospect of the sport breaking away from traditional practices.

"With the way the cars are, which makes it difficult to overtake and people complain you can't overtake, you need to come up with something unique and different races," the Mercedes ace said.

"Look at Monaco, you can't overtake there so maybe we should do something different to spice it up - maybe a sprint race. Monaco should be different from the others."

Liberty Media making its mark

Mercedes Formula One Team Launch 2017 Car

A week ago, Hamilton called for social media restrictions to be eased after repeatedly being asked to take down videos last year, and Liberty Media seem to be making quite an impression after doing just that.

"It's great they (Liberty Media) are coming up with new ideas," he added.

"The potential of Formula 1 is not reached in terms of global success, it's far from [reaching] it to be honest.

"I'm hoping with everyone's help these guys will be able to squeeze out that extra bit to take it to the masses. I don't know if it'll ever be as big as football, but closer to those guys."

What else do you think can be done to attract more interest to the sport? Do you like the sound of non-championship weekend races? Have your say in the comments section below.

Formula 1

