England fans react to a bizarre call from Trevor Bayliss

After a woeful tour of India, England won't get a better chance to bounce back than with an ODI series against the West Indies.

Trevor Bayliss' men are overwhelming favourites given the Windies' recent record, which has seen them lose to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in their last two games.

Anything less than a comfortable win in the opening fixture on Friday, and questions are going to be asked of England.

However, rain wasn't the only things leaving those who had travelled to Antigua disappointed.

A delayed start allowed plenty of time for a thorough examination of the team sheet, and there was one contentious decision immediately obvious.

In the absence of Alex Hales, who still hasn't fully recovered from the broken hand he suffered against India in January, it seemed inevitable that Jonny Bairstow would step into the side.

Except, it's never inevitable, as Bairstow can't seem to earn a regular place in the one-day side no matter what he does.

Where is Bairstow?!

The Yorkshireman hit 86 off 97 in the warm-up match and is in pretty decent form overall having averaged 44 in the India Tests. In his last competitive outing, he scored another impressive knock of 56 from 64 balls.

It was always likely that Hales would displace him when he's fit again, as he has travelled on the tour. On this occasion, though, it was Sam Billings who got the nod, much to the bemusement of a lot of England fans.

It certainly hasn't helped the selection panel that Jason Roy and Joe Root both fell to early wickets, so they could have done with Bairstow opening.

Although his overall ODI average (32) is about the same as Billings' (31), it's a question of form. It does make you wonder what he's doing wrong.

Then again, it could turn out to have been a blessing in disguise for the 27-year-old, as Antigua's North Sound isn't generally a high-scoring pitch.

It's fair to say Bairstow's running out of time to put himself in Bayliss' thinking ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy this summer, so it remains to be seen how the rest of the West Indies tour pans out for him.

Did England pick their best XI for the ODI? Have your say in the comments.

