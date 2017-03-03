Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Cricket

Bayliss has made another big call with his selections for the first ODI.

England fans react to a bizarre call from Trevor Bayliss

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

After a woeful tour of India, England won't get a better chance to bounce back than with an ODI series against the West Indies.

Trevor Bayliss' men are overwhelming favourites given the Windies' recent record, which has seen them lose to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in their last two games.

Anything less than a comfortable win in the opening fixture on Friday, and questions are going to be asked of England.

Article continues below

However, rain wasn't the only things leaving those who had travelled to Antigua disappointed.

A delayed start allowed plenty of time for a thorough examination of the team sheet, and there was one contentious decision immediately obvious.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

In the absence of Alex Hales, who still hasn't fully recovered from the broken hand he suffered against India in January, it seemed inevitable that Jonny Bairstow would step into the side.

Except, it's never inevitable, as Bairstow can't seem to earn a regular place in the one-day side no matter what he does.

Where is Bairstow?!

The Yorkshireman hit 86 off 97 in the warm-up match and is in pretty decent form overall having averaged 44 in the India Tests. In his last competitive outing, he scored another impressive knock of 56 from 64 balls.

It was always likely that Hales would displace him when he's fit again, as he has travelled on the tour. On this occasion, though, it was Sam Billings who got the nod, much to the bemusement of a lot of England fans.

It certainly hasn't helped the selection panel that Jason Roy and Joe Root both fell to early wickets, so they could have done with Bairstow opening.

Although his overall ODI average (32) is about the same as Billings' (31), it's a question of form. It does make you wonder what he's doing wrong.

England v Sri Lanka - 3rd ODI Royal London One-Day Series 2016

Then again, it could turn out to have been a blessing in disguise for the 27-year-old, as Antigua's North Sound isn't generally a high-scoring pitch.

It's fair to say Bairstow's running out of time to put himself in Bayliss' thinking ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy this summer, so it remains to be seen how the rest of the West Indies tour pans out for him.

Did England pick their best XI for the ODI? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Kevin Pietersen
West Indies cricket
Cricket
England cricket
The Ashes
T20 World Cup
Joe Root
T20
ODI

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

Shocking name could debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33

Shocking name could debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again