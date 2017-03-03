Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

X-Pac shares WWE management's reaction to The Rock calling CM Punk

After a recent Monday Night Raw went off the air in Los Angeles, the WWE fans in attendance at the Staples Center were treated to a special appearance by The Rock.

In addition to getting a chance to see The Great One in person, they also got to see a preview of former superstar Paige’s upcoming movie about her wrestling life.

The storied champion is helping produce the film and saw an opportunity to create a special moment for fans.

This came after the fan favourite displayed his talents on the mic shortly before Vince McMahon 'fired' him earlier that night.

Special moments with the fans are usually the sort of thing that the WWE usually loves to see out of their talent.

This time, the company was not happy at all with the actions of one of their most visible performers.

As The Rock stood in the center of the ring, he decided to give the fans in attendance what they had been clamoring for all night; CM Punk. WWE brass was scrambling to stop him as he got his phone out and decided to give the former superstar a call.

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman was backstage during that Raw and gave a firsthand account of what he saw from the operations staff on his podcast.

He said: “I was up in the gorilla position when all that was going down… I’m not going to say who was on the headset saying cut his mic, cut his mic.

“Doesn’t he realize we’re in a lawsuit with this guy? But nobody was really, like mad mad. But it was just like, come on. It was one of those things.”

The Brahma Bull’s stunt was a rare moment where Punk had been mentioned in the ring since his exit in 2014.

Until the both Punk and the WWE can put their drama behind them, the fans will be stuck chanting his name in vain. This incident will be the last time someone mentions him on camera as long as the two sides are still sore with one another.

Playing to the fans is fine, but you can bet that The Rock is the only superstar that could pull a stunt like this without getting dressed down or suspended.

Nevertheless, we won’t be seeing something like that happen between the ropes any time soon, even if the fans absolutely want to see Punk return to the company at some point.

