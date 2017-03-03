Marouane Fellaini's career hits an embarrassing new low

Just four starts since the turn of 2017 tells you all you need to know about Marouane Fellaini's current situation at Manchester United.

Out of favour and out of form, the Belgian started the 2016/17 season as a regular but has slowly fallen down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho.

Fellaini is predominantly used in less important games nowdays, or when United are trying to close out a victory in the final few minutes.

His aerial presence is certainly a weapon and Mourinho has used that to prevent opponents from threatening with long balls.

But the writing is on the wall. Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick are all preferred over Fellaini so it might be time to look for a new club in the summer.

However, judging by some activity in the recent transfer window, that might be easier said than done.

More and more players are starting to move to the Chinese Super League, with Carlos Tevez and Oscar both recently completing big-money transfers from Boca Juniours and Chelsea respectively.

And it would seem Fellaini almost did the very same when his agent offered his services to Tianjin Quanjian manager and Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro in January.

However, rather embarrassingly, Cannavaro rejected the chance to sign the much-maligned Belgian.

"Marouane Fellaini was offered to us," he revealed this week, per Sky Sports, "but I told his agent that I am looking for a different type of player."

Ouch. Chinese clubs are pretty much willing to buy any well-known player at the moment but apparently Fellaini isn't good enough.

In a career that's endured plenty of lows recently, being rejected by the Chinese Super League is probably the lowest of them all.

But despite his recent slump, Fellaini remains confident he can be an asset for Mourinho, who he claims he has a good relationship with.

"In May, he called me to tell me he was counting on me," he told the Daily Mirror, per Goal. "From the start, he gave me confidence.

"I have always had a very good relationship with him. After my goal against Hull I went to him to thank him because he had protected me in difficult times.

"He's a winner who has won trophies everywhere he has gone and I have a great relationship with him.

"I try to apply what he tells me. Mourinho knows my qualities, where I can be a threat or where I can be important. Am I his Special One? I'm there for the team, I am a team player."

