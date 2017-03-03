Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Marouane Fellaini.

Marouane Fellaini's career hits an embarrassing new low

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Just four starts since the turn of 2017 tells you all you need to know about Marouane Fellaini's current situation at Manchester United.

Out of favour and out of form, the Belgian started the 2016/17 season as a regular but has slowly fallen down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho.

Fellaini is predominantly used in less important games nowdays, or when United are trying to close out a victory in the final few minutes.

Article continues below

His aerial presence is certainly a weapon and Mourinho has used that to prevent opponents from threatening with long balls.

But the writing is on the wall. Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera and Michael Carrick are all preferred over Fellaini so it might be time to look for a new club in the summer.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

However, judging by some activity in the recent transfer window, that might be easier said than done.

More and more players are starting to move to the Chinese Super League, with Carlos Tevez and Oscar both recently completing big-money transfers from Boca Juniours and Chelsea respectively.

And it would seem Fellaini almost did the very same when his agent offered his services to Tianjin Quanjian manager and Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro in January.

However, rather embarrassingly, Cannavaro rejected the chance to sign the much-maligned Belgian.

FBL-ENG-PR-LEICESTER-MAN UTD

"Marouane Fellaini was offered to us," he revealed this week, per Sky Sports, "but I told his agent that I am looking for a different type of player."

Ouch. Chinese clubs are pretty much willing to buy any well-known player at the moment but apparently Fellaini isn't good enough.

In a career that's endured plenty of lows recently, being rejected by the Chinese Super League is probably the lowest of them all.

But despite his recent slump, Fellaini remains confident he can be an asset for Mourinho, who he claims he has a good relationship with.

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

"In May, he called me to tell me he was counting on me," he told the Daily Mirror, per Goal. "From the start, he gave me confidence.

"I have always had a very good relationship with him. After my goal against Hull I went to him to thank him because he had protected me in difficult times.

"He's a winner who has won trophies everywhere he has gone and I have a great relationship with him.

"I try to apply what he tells me. Mourinho knows my qualities, where I can be a threat or where I can be important. Am I his Special One? I'm there for the team, I am a team player."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Paul Pogba
Marouane Fellaini
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Ex-WWE favourite, Wade Bennett, just gave himself a perfect new character name

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

Fernando Torres has tweeted following last night’s sickening clash of heads

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

Shocking name could debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33

Shocking name could debut on Raw or SmackDown after WrestleMania 33

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again