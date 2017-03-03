The upcoming bout between Tony Bellew and David Haye has been one of the most hotly anticipated occasions on the British boxing calendar in years, and the two will finally come to blows in London this weekend at the O2 Arena.

The build-up to the fight has been dominated by a bitter war of words between the two athletes, as each have tried to get inside their opponents head ahead of the Saturday night showdown.

David Haye held nothing back as he went after Bellew's fans in a series of expletive-laced rants at press conferences and open practices that will probably see him slapped with a heavy fine.

Haye called Bellew's fan base 'f****** retards' during their initial press conference, and then was quoted saying 'they should spend their dole money backing Bellew at the bookies.'

The two fighters had to be kept separate by two bulky bodyguards at their final press conference on Thursday such is the level of animosity between the two with tension reaching unprecedented heights as they fired subtle warning shots back and forth.

The final port of call was today's weigh-in where Haye came in at almost a stone heavier than Bellew.

Again, the two were closely watched by the overworked bodyguards as they stared each other down for the last time before the fight itself.

However, Bellew has come under a barrage of criticism after posting a picture to his social media that does not exactly show him in the best light.

While, Haye looked as trim and well made as he ever has, Bellew's stunning lack of six-pack has been an easy target for Twitter users who have hit out at the state of his physique.

It seems that some had higher expectations of Bellew ahead of the biggest fight of his career.

Maybe the Liverpudlian should have focused more on his own physique than worrying about the fact Haye was busy sunning it up in Miami on expensive yachts.

Haye fans, on the other hand, will be confident after seeing the pictures of today's weigh in.

With Haye's massive weight advantage and Bellew seeming to be lacking in physical fitness, the Hayemaker is definitely the favourite to come out on top in this titanic grudge match.

It's now time for the talking to stop and the fighting to happen.

