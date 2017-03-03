Tony Bellew has done something odd in each of his last two weigh-ins

David Haye and Tony Bellew’s weigh-in was the only meeting between the pair in the build-up to their highly-anticipated fight that passed without a great deal of drama.

The heavyweight rivals have traded shots ever since it was announced last year that they would meet at the O2 Arena.

But the pair toned it down on Friday as they took to the scales.

Haye weighed in at 16st 9oz, more than a stone heavier than Bellew, who hit the scales at 15st 3lbs 8oz.

The difference in size left fans fearing the worst for the Liverpudlian on social media. But Bellew has no concerns, and instead views Haye’s heavier weight as an advantage to him.

“I thought he'd be lighter, I'm over the moon about his weight,” the world cruiserweight champion said, via the Daily Mail. “He's going to gas!

“I could have been heavier if I wanted to. He'll get hit back, for the first time in six years, and he won't be happy.”

How Haye thinks the fight will go

Being a boxer, Bellew isn’t allowed to share a single hint of fear. Especially the day before a fight.

Yet it must have been difficult for him to remain composed when listening to the intense detail Haye went into when discussing how he intends to knock the ‘Bomber’ out.

“My genuine, realistic prediction? Unless he's had a brain transplant a chin transplant and a body transplant he's getting knocked out really really quick,” Haye said.

“My prediction is a spectacular violent knockout, a showreel knockout.

“My gut instinct says a vicious barrage of punches. First stuns him, the next three or four finish him off. When the first shot glances his head, he will realise it (fighting at heavyweight) is a different sport.”

It’s safe to say we have no interest in swapping places with Bellew.

Fans have noticed Bellew's strange habit

Standing next to Haye, the difference in their physiques was incredibly noticeable.

Another part of the weigh-in that doesn’t look good for Bellew was his pose. Fans have noticed that he was breathing in, in an attempt to make himself look slimmer.

Yet today wasn’t the first time Bellew has done this. Before his fight against BJ Flores in October 2016, the 34-year-old produced a similar stance.

Check out the two pictures below.

Something to hide, Tony?

Video: Full weigh-in

