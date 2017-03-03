Two of the biggest names in boxing are on a crash course to meet in the ring.

Someday. Somewhere.

Bolton's Amir Khan and Manny Pacquiao, along their representatives and promoter, are doing a feeling-out ring dance right now as the fight details get ironed out.

Article continues below

The Daily Mail reported Friday that the fight will take play in May in the United Arab Emirates, with sourcing from the story appearing to come from Khan's camp, as it also reported Khan is taking a break from his California training to visit New York City.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao's last public statements about the fight still mention the original April 23 date, which both fighters tweeted about on February 25.

Not so fast, says Bob Arum.

The Top Rank promoter told ESPN that April 23 is definitely out of the question, while the May 20 date is up in the air.

"The point is that this is all so premature," Arum said. "It's all bulls---. But Manny is not going to fight in April. I don't even know if May is feasible. I haven't even talked to Manny. All it is right now is a discussion. It's like somebody saying, 'Hey, let's build a new stadium for the Raiders in Las Vegas.' You can say anything, but we're a long way from it being done."

There are several factors at play for the date, with Arum detailing how he isn't sure if the UAE -- whether the fight is in Dubai or Abu Dhabi -- is ready for the fight.

Article continues below

The promoter said a UAE invstment group was dangling $38 million for Pacquiao to fight there, with Khan, a Muslim, being the preferred opponent. Arum says he's working to verify whether the offer is still valid and legit.

Both Khan and Pacquiao have personal reasons that complicate the plans, as well.

Because fo Khan's religion, the May date would be one of the final ones available for a while, as he will not fight during Ramadan, which is May 26 until June 25.

Anytime in May could be tough for Pacquiao, though, given his senatorial duties in the Philippines, as that's when the body is in session. But Arum said he thought the senate might delay its schedule to allow Pacquiao to train and fight in late May.

Khan is 31-4 with his last fight a May knockout loss to Canelo Alvarez. Pacquiao, 38, is 59-6-2 has picked up two unanimous decisions since his 2015 super fight loss to Floyd Mayweather.

PacMan last fought in November with a win against Jessie Vargas.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms