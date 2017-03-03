Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Sanogo is back .

Yaya Sanogo scores amid terrible defending vs Tottenham u23

Arsenal fans could be forgiven if they'd forgotten all about Yaya Sanogo.

The Frenchman hasn't played a game for the senior side since December 2014, spending last season on loan at Charlton.

Even his time with the Addicks wasn't life-changing.

Granted, the 24-year-old scored three goals in eight games, but it didn't seem to put him back in his parent club's thinking, which must have been his aim when he went there.

Finally, though, the striker has his first goal in over a year.

For some reason, Arsenal fans have turned him into something of a cult hero, so this will come as excellent news.

Anyone expecting a 30-yard screamer is going to be severely disappointed, though.

Sanogo's strike was one of the most ridiculous goals you'll see in a while, and it was entirely of Tottenham under-23's only making.

What are Tottenham doing?!

Joe Pritchard's dodgy pass was intercepted, or more specifically, it bounced off Carl Jenkinson into the path of Sanogo.

He found himself in a great position in the box, and he put the ball in the back of the net. Mind you, he shot straight at goalkeeper Pau Lopez, who did this:

Funnily enough, the same thing almost happened a minute earlier when Japhet Tanganga gave the ball away, only that time Sanogo's shot was blocked.

The man between the sticks doing his best Claudio Bravo impression isn't some novice, and is in fact Pau, who Mauricio Pochettino went to some lengths to sign from Espanyol after a protracted transfer last summer.

Sanogo the icon 

The Catalan featured 38 times for the La Liga side, but it looks like Hugo Lloris won't be too worried about losing his place just yet.

Anyway, Arsenal fans were loving it. The game ended 2-0, and even if it's an under-23 game, there's no better feeling than winning a North London Derby.

Will Sanogo ever make it at Arsenal? Have your say in the comments. 

