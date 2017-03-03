It’s no secret that WWE fans love their licensed merchandise and these days it has never been easier to get gear associated with the top performers.

There are shirts for people who are huggers, run the yard, and those that love Seth ‘Freaking’ Rollins.

Showcasing fandom is almost a given for all of the people who tune into the company’s programming week in and week out.

This week on Reddit, one lucky fan ended up getting way more than what he bargained for from the WWE shop.

He originally ordered a Money In The Bank lunchbox, but due to a colossal mix-up with the company, he received an actual replica case instead.

Instead of a cool looking plastic lunchbox that would surely be a conversation starter in the lunchroom, he got an actual metal briefcase which comes complete with the locking mechanisms and replica contract inside.

The difference in price between the two items is a staggering $170 and there is no doubt some commotion back at the WWE’s warehouse after such a pricey item literally vanishes into thin air.

Such a crazy mix-up couldn’t come at a better time as the event will be appearing later this month and many observers on Reddit were suggesting that the fan go ahead and take his title shot down in St. Louis.

One commenter pointed out that maybe he could fashion a career for himself if he was sneaky enough because the replica is just that close to the original.

That lucky fan actually says that he works in Information Technology somewhere, so he might want to start training right now if he’s going to be ready in time for the big date in Missouri.

Some fans of course had some fun with the idea of actually suspending his lunch in the server room throughout the day as a sort of display for this insane trophy.

Needless to say that many people inside of the thread were just happy for another fan to get such a wicked surprise, but everyone on Reddit’s wrestling section wonders what will the WWE’s course of action be when they find out about this.

One could expect that they will either let him off the hook since it is their error or they will ask him to return it in exchange for other product of some kind.

Either way, the fan is totally winning and his investment of $20 now looks like absolute genius in retrospect. Playing it cool as the fan who got such a sweet prize may be the best bet, because anything extra that happens is basically him playing with house money at this point.

