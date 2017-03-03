Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Dean Ambrose has the perfect response for anyone who calls wrestling fake

If you want to dismiss wrestling as a fake sport, Dean Ambrose has a few choice words for you.

The WWE Intercontinental champion sat down for a wide-spanning interview with online publication Vegas Seven, and the "Lunatic Fringe" dropped some hot fire on what he thinks about people who discredit wrestling for being "fake."

Wrestling is in a very different place than when its popularity rose in the 80s and 90s, with fans having more access to what "actually" happens every show now more than they ever did in the past. Ambrose suggests that shouldn't take away from how real it is for the wrestlers, though.

"We let everybody go behind the scenes and we make no effort anymore as a business to make it seem real. I don’t take myself too seriously," Ambrose said when asked what he thinks about people who call wrestling fake.

"It’s 2017, [and] if you say wrestling’s fake, I’m not gonna flip out or whatever—you’re just uninformed."

This is the argument many a fan makes. Professional wrestling, however "fake" it may be as a form of entertainment, is still an incredibly physical challenging career. These are 200-plus pound men crashing through the arena one sick bump at a time.

Ambrose, particularly, knows just how dangerous and demanding wrestling can be. He made a name for himself working the independent scene, and his time working with Combat Zone elevated his status among wrestling fans.

"To me, there’s nothing fake about the miles that I’ve put on my body or the actual work that goes into perfecting this as a craft," Ambrose said. "I put in the same hours to get good at this as a surgeon who went to college. It’s just a much less important job in the realm of society."

Ambrose made his in-ring debut in 2004, signed with WWE in 2011, and made his main-show debut on RAW as part of The Shield in 2012. It took years of grinding out the high-risk, low-reward indy scene for Ambrose to achieve his dream.

How much did he put his body through during that time? A simple YouTube search of Ambrose and CZW — the promotion where his notoriety flourished — brings up a highlight reel featuring his opponent gashing his forehead open with a dinner fork. 

"There’s nothing fake about the injuries, the risk and how dangerous this is. It’s extremely dangerous. But I won’t be offended by [the comments]; people say it all the time," Ambrose concluded.

Considering the physicality he's shown throughout his career and his loose-cannon persona, might we suggest not questioning how "real" wrestling is to him. Especially if there are any eating utensils nearby.

