The ATP World Tour stopped off in the United Arab Emirates for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

This leg of the tour not only showcases some of the best players in the game, but is one of the most spectacular locations on the tour.

In 2005, Andre Agassi and Roger Federer hit the heights of the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah for a practice session on the helipad, at the top of the sail-shaped hotel.

Andy Murray is playing his first tournament since his shock exit in the Australian Open against German opponent Misha Zverev in January.

However, the Scot has had a bout of shingles to contend with which was luckily diagnosed by his mother-in-law before the disease could get any worse.

Murray faced German opponent Phillip Kohlschreiber in the quarter-final after overcoming Tunisian Malek Jaziri in straight sets, 6-4 6-1.

Murray, who could be forgiven for looking tired during the first few rounds of the tournament after overcoming shingles, looks set to continue on from his 2016 winning form.

The world number one saved seven match points in a 31-minute second-set tie-break before progressing through to the semi-final.

Murray won the tie-break 20-18 to level the match. This was the first time, at tour-level, that a match had featured a tie-break with more than 38 points since 1991.

Murray told BBC Sport: "I'll probably never play another one like that again. I've been playing on the tour for 11, 12 years now and nothing, nothing's been close to that."

However, it was during the second-set tie-break where Murray produced one of the most magical drop shots seen on the ATP World Tour.

It was Murray’s serve, as Kohlschreiber led the tie 8-9, and a 15-shot rally superbly ended thanks to a cross-court drop shot from the Scot which actually saved match-point.

Murray went on to beat Kohlshcreiber 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (20-18) 6-1.

After one of the greatest tie-breaks to be witnessed on the ATP World Tour, it only took Murray 30 minutes to win his final set 6-1.

Murray is now set to face France’s Lucas Pouille in the semi-final, with the winner facing Fernando Verdasco in the final after he defeated Robin Haase.

