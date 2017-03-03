Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Watch: A young Khabib Nurmagomedov once wrestled a live bear

Football News
When Russian UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov enters the octagon against Tony Ferguson at UFC 209 this weekend, he can do so knowing he won't be facing the scariest opponent he's ever fought.

No, that honor belongs to a live bear (yes, an actual bear) that the MMA standout wrestled when he was only 8 years old.

According to CraziestSportsFights.com, Nurmagomedov's dad wanted to test his son's character, and apparently decided that the best way to do that would be to have him face off against a dangerous animal.

In the below video, Nurmagomedov more than holds his own against the stocky animal, showing that, even at such a young age, he already had some outstanding grappling skills:

Even though the bear is being watched and contained by a chain, it still shows a lot of bravery for Nurmagomedov to willingly step up and wrestle with the cub.

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Football fans will love what Fernando Torres said after leaving hospital [AS]

He'll display that same bravery, though in a different way, when he steps into the octagon with Ferguson on Saturday night. With a professional MMA record of 24-0, Nurmagomedov is fighting for the interim lightweight title.

If he wins and improves to 25-0, a matchup against current lightweight champion Conor McGregor is the likely next step. That is, of course, assuming that McGregor doesn't vacate the title in order to continue his pursuit of a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

That's all in the future, though - Nurmagomedov would be foolish to take Ferguson lightly. Ferguson currrently sports a career record of 22-3 in 25 career fights.

Nurmagomedov has been in line to fight for the lightweight title before, but instead of getting to face Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, McGregor was allowed by UFC president Dana White to jump ahead of him and take the title himself.

Therefore, the undefeated Russian is likely still fuming on the inside about the insult and would have extra motivation for a matchup against The Notorious. He recently called McGregor's title bout against Alvarez a "fake fight" and said his UFC 209 matchup should be for the real lightweight title.

Nurmagomedov faced Michael Johnson at UFC 205 instead of fighting for the title, making quick work of his opponent in a lopsided bout. Since then, Nurmagomedov has had a matchup with McGregor on his mind. If he takes care of business on Saturday night against Ferguson, he may finally get the fight he's been dreaming of for years.

Topics:
Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC
Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor
Ronda Rousey
Dana White
Tony Ferguson

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Football fans will love what Fernando Torres said after leaving hospital [AS]

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Dean Ambrose's perfect response to 'WWE is fake' argument

