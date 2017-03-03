Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Neville had some kind words for Shaw.

Gary Neville sends Luke Shaw tweet after return to Manchester United squad

There was good news for Luke Shaw this afternoon after Jose Mourinho confirmed he will be included in the squad to play Bournemouth on Saturday.

It seemed as if Shaw’s Manchester United career was effectively over when Mourinho said he was the fourth-choice left-back at the club last month, behind Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian.

“Luke has to wait for his chance,” the United boss said. “He has to work better and better knowing that I give nothing for free.”

But Shaw could be in line to make his first appearance since the end of January when United host the Cherries in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

“Luke Shaw, I have good news for you,” Mourinho told reporters on Friday, per the Daily Mail. “He is selected for tomorrow so you won’t need to have the guys at The Lowry to take pictures of who is selected and make the list.”

There will be nobody more surprised by the news than Shaw himself, who wasn’t even named in the squad for last weekend’s EFL Cup victory over Southampton.

Manchester United Training Session

Horrific injury set Shaw back

His plight, which began when a horrific double leg break in September 2015 forced the 21-year-old out for 10 months, has hurt what was once an incredibly promising career.

There have also been concerns over Shaw’s weight.

But when he’s at his best, the former Southampton defender is head and shoulders the best left-back at United. And Mourinho will know that there’s little chance of United being title contenders with Rojo at left-back.

So it’s no surprise that the Portuguese has handed Shaw a lifeline. He will certainly be well received by United supporters if he plays against Bournemouth.

Manchester United v Club Brugge - UEFA Champions League: Qualifying Round Play Off First Leg

Gary Neville's tweet to Shaw

Another person who is pleased to see the youngster back in Mourinho’s plans is Gary Neville.

The United legend replied to Man United’s tweet confirming Shaw’s return saying Shaw can become a “United great”.

Motivation doesn’t come much better than that. Check out Neville’s tweet below.

“Come on @LukeShaw23,” Neville said. “You can be a United great… go for it.”

Neville would be a great role model

Shaw would benefit from using Neville as a role model. The former right-back won everything there is to win during his 19 seasons at Old Trafford, including eight Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

There are few better to predict future United greats than the Sky Sports pundit.

Can Luke Shaw become a Man United great? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

