Luis Suarez always does the same thing after scoring.

First, he kisses his finger on his right hand, then a little peck on his wrist before performing the same action on his two fingers and thumb - all in tribute to his wife and two children.

As a striker who has scored over 300 club goals over the course of his career, fans around the world have become all too familiar with the Uruguayan's touching celebration.

However, there are also some supporters who wonder why Suarez wears a wrist brace on the same hand, despite not actually having anything wrong with it.

The Barcelona star first started donning the support while at Liverpool after damaging a bone in his hand.

But it has almost been three years now since the Uruguayan swapped Anfield for the Camp Nou and yet he still wears the accessory - albeit a more refined version.

In an interview with Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Suarez finally admitted why.

It turns out it has become one of his bizarre superstitions after initially opting to wear it unnecessarily at Liverpool to bypass Premier League rules, which prevented him from putting a red ribbon on the same wrist.

"I had an injury a couple of years ago at Liverpool," Suarez explained, as per Sport.

"I f***ed a bone in my right hand, a fissure, and they put on a bandage.

"Afterwards I was fine, the finger was OK, but I kept it.

"I also wore a red ribbon and as in the Premier League they don't let you play with anything, I took advantage of the bandage to cover the red ribbon, and now it's a tradition. I even played with long sleeve shirts and kept wearing it.

"I have my crazy things. Each time I come on the pitch I kiss the tattoo of my daughter and my wife. We players are very superstitious."

It might be a little strange but you can't argue with the results.

Suarez's fierce volley against Sporting Gijon on Wednesday night was his 26th goal of the season and we're only in March.

Along with Lionel Messi and Neymar, Suarez has formed one of the most devastating forward lines in the world.

Coming back from a 4-0 deficit in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain next week might be a stretch too far, though, even for MSN.

Nevertheless, Suarez is optimistic they could cause an upset if they get an early goal.

He added: "We believe in the team. It's very difficult, but not impossible. If we get an early goal they will get nervous because they know we are capable of doing it," he said.

"We have that ability to turn any situation around. We are an incredible team with desire and ambition. If we were able to score four in the Bernabeu, why not against PSG at Camp Nou. We have to be positive."

