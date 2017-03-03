Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Shannon Briggs weighs in on the David Haye/Tony Bellew fight

March 4 could not come sooner as the two boxing titans look set to lock horns on the grand stage at the O2 arena in a much-publicised bout.

It has been the making of a blockbuster showdown and Shannon Briggs has become the latest log to be tossed into the roaring fire.

Speaking exclusively with Sky Sports, the two-time world heavyweight champion has publicly backed Tony Bellew to come up with the goods and put David Haye to the sword.

"I'd like to see Bellew pull it off because I think David is bad for boxing," said Briggs.

"He's just the sort of guy that says a lot of things but just goes and does something different.

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Football fans will love what Fernando Torres said after leaving hospital [AS]

"He's done that to me and he's done it to Tyson Fury a couple of times. I just hope Bellew can knock him off his rhythm and beat him. I want him to knock Haye out once and for all.

"I am going to be a world champion soon so maybe then I could fight [Haye] him, use him as a stepping stone from the 'bums of the month club' - but I am not really thinking about David Haye at the moment.

"But if it did happen, I'd just go out there and knock him out. I'd really like that because he's been saying some horrible, horrible things and is enjoying the celebrity side of it all.

Boxing at The O2 Arena

"But when it comes down to it, if Tony or me knock his teeth out, will he keep doing that?"

Briggs was expecting to fight Haye last year, after he emerged as the undercard in Haye’s fight against Arnold Gjergjaj in May, but the fight did not prosper.

On the other hand, Briggs relishes fights in the UK and after meeting Bellew at the Anthony Joshua-Eric Molina fight in Manchester in December, he is hoping to have his world-title shot there.

"The UK is the place for boxing right now," he said.

BOX-GBR-HAYE-BELLEW-HEAVY

"I met Tony and he's a nice guy and I also met Tyson Fury, and both are nice guys. I'd love to win the world title over there to show my appreciation to my fantastic UK support.

"I am just looking forward to making history, a three-time world heavyweight champion in three different decades - and I'll be the oldest heavyweight to win a world title as well. I can't wait."

