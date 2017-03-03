The Golden State Warriors' hopes of making a third-straight trip to the NBA Finals this season took a major hit this week, when Kevin Durant, the team's newest star, went down with a knee injury that will keep him sidelined for several weeks.

The Warriors, at 50-11 overall, already have a playoff spot locked up, but they also already have two more losses than they had all of last season.

That, combined with KD's injury, has led to some questioning whether or not the Warriors can defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers should the two teams meet in the Finals yet again.

However, TNT analyst and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley took it a step further, saying on Thursday night's broadcast that he doesn't think the Warriors will even make it out of the Western Conference without the star forward:

"If they don’t have Kevin Durant, I don’t even think they get out of the West,” Barkley says in the video, in which he also gives the Warriors "zero chance" of beating the Cavaliers if they meet in the Finals without KD available to play.

Durant has averaged 25.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in his first season with the Warriors and has shot 53.7 percent from the field (37.8 percent from three-point range).

His injury, suffered on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards, was diagnosed as a left MCL sprain and tibial bone bruise, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Warriors plan to re-evaluate the star forward in four weeks, which means they'll be without him for most of their remaining regular-season games.

Even after the four-week period, there's no guarantee he'll be ready to take the court again. If Durant can't come back in time for the playoffs, Barkley is right that Golden State will face a tougher road to the Finals.

Still, though, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green led the Warriors to the best-ever NBA regular-season record last year and have guided the team to the Finals the past two years, so it won't be impossible for the original stars to carry more of the load when the games matter the most.

Durant's injury also means he'll miss the Warriors' final game in Oklahoma City this season, scheduled for Monday, March 20. The missed opportunity to continue his rivalry with former teammate Russell Westbrook is likely disappointing to him.

However, if he can get healthy in time for the playoffs, he may be able to face off against his former team in a longer series.