Luis Guillorme.

Watch: Mets farmhand makes amazing bat catch look casual in dugout

Most New York Mets fans have probably never heard of Luis Guillorme.

But the minor leaguer saved a major leaguer from injury on Thursday and made a big league highlight in the process.

Guillorme, a 22-year-old infielder who is still far away from making his debut in the majors. But every time Brandon Nimmo does something positive for the Mets this season, fans can thanks his dugout guardian angel.

The heroic incident came during a spring training game on Thursday in Florida, as the visiting Miami Marlins played against the Mets at their Port St. Lucie facility.

In the top of the second inning, Miami's Adeiny Hechavarria batted against Robert Gsellman.

On the first pitch of the at-bat, Guillorme was fooled on a pitch and swung wildly, losing his bat in the process and sending it toward the New York dugout.

That's when Guillorme, standing on the top step of the dugout, made the play of the day.

The Davie, Florida resident casually reached up with his right hand and spared Nimmo.

Have a look at Guillorme's handywork.

Watch the video again and see Nimmo, who is #9, sees the bat headed toward the dugout, bails and heads right into the flight path of the wayward bat.

Nimmo, 23, is a prized prospect for the Mets, who have a crowded outfield. He has a chance to crack the 25-man roster out of camp, but has veterans such as Yoenis Cespedes, Curtis Granderson, Jay Bruce, Juan Lagares and potentially Michael Conforto in front of him, leaving Nimmo in flux.

Last year, Nimmo was solid with the Mets, batting .274 with one home run and six RBIs over 73 at-bats in the majors.

Chicago Cubs v New York Mets

MLB.com rates Nimmo as the No. 8 prospect in the Mets system. Meanwhile, Guillorme is rated the No. 17 prospect, playing last season at Single-A St. Lucie.

The write-up on the website says Guillorme has the "fastest hands in the system." Nimmo has no argument on the assessment.

"With his defensive ability, few question Guillorme will be a big leaguer," the MLB.com assessment says. "If he can square the ball up a bit more consistently and produce more line drives, he has the chance to be a regular at a premium position, one who could compete for Gold Gloves one day."

Last year, Guillorme his .263 with a home run and 46 RBIs.

On Thursday, Guillorme pinch hit and played shortstop in the game, going 0 for 2 at the plate. This spring, he is 2 for 9 with a triple.

Oh, the Mets won the game 11-6.

