Pep Guardiola has now had two transfer windows to make his mark at Manchester City.

The Sky Blues haven't really impacted on the title race despite spending £160million since the Catalan took charge, so it seems inevitable that he's going to make further changes this summer.

Six City players will be out of contract at the end of the season, which means they were permitted to talk to foreign clubs from January onwards.

However, The Telegraph report that rather than sorting out their futures once and for all, Guardiola has given them three months to convince him of their worth.

It means the club risk losing them for nothing even if they do well.

So, who are the six in question?

Yaya Toure

When Guardiola fell out with Toure's agent Dimitri Seluk, all the indications were that there was no way back for the Ivorian. Since they've patched up their differences, though, he's scored six goals in all competitions. The former Barcelona star has also spent hours in the gym trying to bulk back up.

Pablo Zabaleta

Zabaleta's now 32 and he's been playing more of a bit part role this season. City fans will no doubt be sorry to see him go if he does go, as he's been there since the start of Sheikh Mansour's revolution, winning two titles, an FA Cup, and two League Cups.

Gael Clichy

Clichy's had his injury problems, but he's still made 14 league appearances in the league. City are looking to bolster their defence with more young prospects like John Stones, so keeping hold of an experienced head like Clichy wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing.

Bacary Sagna

Another former Arsenal man in the same situation is Sagna. The full-back hasn't helped his case by receiving a fine in recent weeks for an Instagram post claiming Burnley had played with 12 men.

Willy Caballero

If Joe Hart wasn't good enough for Guardiola, it didn't seem likely that his understudy would be either. Claudio Bravo's error-strewn performances have catapulted Caballero back into the team, and he hasn't done badly. The Argentine is something of an icon too, after his heroics in the 2016 Capital One Cup final penalty shoot-out against Liverpool.

Jesus Navas

Navas does track back well, but he also appears to lack a cutting edge. The Spain international missed a host of chances in the initial FA Cup game against Huddersfield, and that would have been one of his big opportunities to impress Guardiola.

Should Guardiola keep hold of any of them? Have your say in the comments.

