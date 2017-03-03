WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

You won't want to miss SmackDown next Tuesday as a match with major implications heading into WrestleMania was just announced by the WWE.

The Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt feud is well underway after The Apex Predator burned — literally, he destroyed the Wyatt Family compound by lighting it ablaze — bridges with his former master to close out SmackDown last week.

There's just one huge road block stopping Orton, who won the Royal Rumble, from cashing in on what should be the title he shot he won at the rumble.

WWE made a huge announcement that two of the biggest names in the company will stand toe-to-toe against one another for the first time ever to determine the fate who the real No. 1 contender will be.

A.J. Styles and Randy Orton are slated face off on the next SmackDown to determine who will go on to challenge Wyatt at WrestleMania 33. The buzz surrounding the match is already stirring.

This is a huge match for so many reasons. Orton has been one of the biggest draws in the WWE for years, while Styles' popularity grew at a similar pace while he worked with TNA. Putting them together is the kind of big moment that fans dream of.

Fans blew up on social media once news of the No. 1 contender match on SmackDown hit, sounding off about the match they've been waiting years for finally coming together:

That it's going to be on SmackDown makes for a huge match that should draw big viewership. People want to see two of the biggest names in sports entertainment clash, and the stakes are incredibly high with a title shot on the line.

Styles looked set to be the man challenging Wyatt at WrestleMania after an impressive victory over Luke Harper last week.

Orton's sudden turn on the Wyatt's changed everything, though. After months of being a loyal servant, he went straight for the heart of Bray by burning the resting place of Sister Abigail to the ground.

Months of meticulous planning from Orton seemed to finally come together, but the problem? He renounced his rights to challenge Wyatt for the title while he was still playing his game.

Now, he'll have to get through AJ Styles, who is fresh off of a signature match over Harper and will certainly be looking for answers at it seemed he cleared his own path to the biggest show of them all.

What do you think about Styles and Orton facing off in the ring for the first time? Let us know what you think about the shocking dream match announcement in the comments!

