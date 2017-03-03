Chris Jericho’s return to the WWE has been a great ride for fans who have followed his run with the company since he debuted more than a decade ago.

His recent friendship, coupled with eventual blowup, to Kevin Owens have been some of the most well received segments on RAW since his return.

Jericho’s injury during the Festival of Friendship was one of the great moments in the flagship program’s recent history and a fitting end to that chapter of their alliance.

Next time the two superstars see each other in the ring, their feud will be taken to new heights as the injury may cost Y2J the United States title.

He hasn’t made an appearance on Raw since the betrayal and the last time fans saw him during a live show, he was on crutches.

FastLane is happening this Sunday and Owens will be defending the WWE Universal title against Goldberg.

While the Best At What He Does might not have anything to do with that particular bout, he will likely face Owens at WrestleMania 33.

WWE officials recently established a precedent that a championship needs to be defended once every thirty days and Jericho’s time under that rule is running out fast.

The United States Champion has reigned since January 9 and his absence from programming might cause them to take a different direction if he can’t return to the ring soon.

March 11 is the prospective date for the brass to make a decision as Jericho’s last defence was on February 11.

Naomi recently had her Smackdown Women’s title revoked under that rule and the WWE would have some heat on them if they let the male talent slide on a double standard.

Also, having him relinquish the title could open up a number of possibilities including a ladder match for the vacated belt at Mania.

Possibilities abound, but there is no way to know what direction that creative will take until they decide just exactly what they are going to do with one of the bigger names on Raw.

Association with Jericho has catapulted KO to the top of the Monday night roster and their interactions will be a huge draw no matter what now.

The entire rivalry is so big at this point that the titles being involved is hardly necessary and that makes for a better WrestleMania for everyone.

All that is left is to see where this dramatic run for Y2J will end because the ride so far has been anything but predictable.split has fans of the programming invested in whatever endgame that the writers have in place.

