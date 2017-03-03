Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Anelka isn't impressed with Arsenal players' mentality .

Nicolas Anelka suggests what's wrong with Arsenal

It's getting to that time of year for Arsenal.

After another promising start to the campaign, it looks as if the Gunners are now relying on an FA Cup win to salvage their season.

Chelsea are set to run away with the Premier League title, and losing 5-1 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League hasn't exactly helped Arsene Wenger's cause.

It remains to be seen whether the Frenchman will be in charge after the expiration of his current contract, but as usual, there's a significant portion of Arsenal fans blaming him for the club's problems.

However, he has at least one backer in the form of one of his former players.

Nicolas Anelka has defended Le Professeur and insisted that Arsenal's woes are entirely down to the players' mentality.

Arsenal are mentally weak 

"Mentally, there’s something lacking," he told Onze Mondial, per the Mirror.

"They’ve always had great players, but psychologically, there’s always something. They never manage to hold out until the end.

Arsenal FC v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

"I think Wenger is doing a good job. There comes a point where you can’t always criticise the manager. Wenger is good.

"It’s the players who don’t have that must-win mentality."

Arsenal weren't always like this 

Anelka spent just two years in north London, but he did win a title in that time.

Le Sulk did play alongside some pretty special players, but it's fair to say their mentality was unrivalled too.

"In my day, there was Vieira, Petit, Dixon, Adams," he added.

Deby v Arsenal Nicolas Anelka

"Mentally they were ready. You knew you’d win. Now, you don’t get that.”

Arsenal face Liverpool at Anfield this weekend, knowing that if they lose to the Reds they'll be out of the top four.

Going without the title is one thing, but they can't afford to miss out on Champions League football or Wenger really could be in trouble.

Is it Arsenal's mentality that's letting them down - or something else? Have your say in the comments. 

