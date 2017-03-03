Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

In partnership with Golfing World Golfing World

Golf

Justin Thomas sits at -2 after round one at the WGC Mexico.

Video: Justin Thomas holds out for incredible birdie at WGC in Mexico

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Justin Thomas sits on -2 after the first round of the WGC Mexico tournament.

However, he was deservedly awarded shot of the day with a remarkable 103-yard chip for birdie on the third hole.

His first shot ended up in the trees, his second hit a branch, then his third, in the hole.

Article continues below

This shot shows what incredible form the young American has been in recently.

He won two PGA tournaments in two weeks, won the Tournament of Champions, then just a week later, he won the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Football fans will love what Fernando Torres said after leaving hospital [AS]

Football fans will love what Fernando Torres said after leaving hospital [AS]

There, he became the seventh player in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59, and became the youngest player to shoot a sub par round of 60.

Back in October 2016, he also won CIMB classic, and so this shows how he's in the form of his life.

In the opening round of the WGC-Mexico Championship, he recorded six birdies, including that incredible chip on the third hole.

That chip got him off to a amazing start and he was -3 after just four holes. It looked like he was going to cash in on his great run so far in 2017, however, three more bogeys in his round unfortunately limited him to a start of -2.

He is, however, only two shots off the lead, and will look to put pressure on the leaders out in front.

Of course some will say that this chip was just a stroke of luck, and perhaps Thomas' reaction would confirm this, yet it is undeniable the tremendous skill that went into the shot, and his chipping is a particular strength of his.

This can be shown in last year's US Open at Oakmont, where he chipped in back-to-back holes for birdies.

World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship - Round One

Elsewhere, Lee Westwood shares the lead with other big profile names including Phil Mickelson, Ryan Moore, Jimmy Walker, and Ross Fisher. They all sit on -4 after the first round, two shots clear of Thomas.

Rory McIIroy lies on -3 after overcoming food poisoning to cap an impressive first round performance, so it will be incredibly tight nonetheless as 19 golfers sit within two shots of the lead.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
PGA Tour
Tiger Woods
Golf
US Open Golf
PGA Championships
Rory McIlroy
Phil Mickleson
Ryder Cup

Trending Stories

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Football fans will love what Fernando Torres said after leaving hospital [AS]

Football fans will love what Fernando Torres said after leaving hospital [AS]

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Dean Ambrose's perfect response to 'WWE is fake' argument

Dean Ambrose's perfect response to 'WWE is fake' argument

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again