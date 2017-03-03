Justin Thomas sits on -2 after the first round of the WGC Mexico tournament.

However, he was deservedly awarded shot of the day with a remarkable 103-yard chip for birdie on the third hole.

His first shot ended up in the trees, his second hit a branch, then his third, in the hole.

This shot shows what incredible form the young American has been in recently.

He won two PGA tournaments in two weeks, won the Tournament of Champions, then just a week later, he won the Sony Open in Hawaii.

There, he became the seventh player in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59, and became the youngest player to shoot a sub par round of 60.

Back in October 2016, he also won CIMB classic, and so this shows how he's in the form of his life.

In the opening round of the WGC-Mexico Championship, he recorded six birdies, including that incredible chip on the third hole.

That chip got him off to a amazing start and he was -3 after just four holes. It looked like he was going to cash in on his great run so far in 2017, however, three more bogeys in his round unfortunately limited him to a start of -2.

He is, however, only two shots off the lead, and will look to put pressure on the leaders out in front.

Of course some will say that this chip was just a stroke of luck, and perhaps Thomas' reaction would confirm this, yet it is undeniable the tremendous skill that went into the shot, and his chipping is a particular strength of his.

This can be shown in last year's US Open at Oakmont, where he chipped in back-to-back holes for birdies.

Elsewhere, Lee Westwood shares the lead with other big profile names including Phil Mickelson, Ryan Moore, Jimmy Walker, and Ross Fisher. They all sit on -4 after the first round, two shots clear of Thomas.

Rory McIIroy lies on -3 after overcoming food poisoning to cap an impressive first round performance, so it will be incredibly tight nonetheless as 19 golfers sit within two shots of the lead.

