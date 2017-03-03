Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been sensational for Man United.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic predicted his Premier League success in 2014

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

N’Golo Kante, Harry Kane and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be among the names in contention to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

Kante has been immense at the heart of Chelsea’s move, while Kane, tied at the top of the Premier League’s scoring chart, is being spoken about as one of the best strikers in Europe.

And without Ibrahimovic, Manchester United wouldn’t be reigning EFL Cup winners. The Swede is defying his age with 26 goals this season.

Article continues below

There were many people who questioned Jose Mourinho’s decision to bring a 34-year-old Ibrahimovic to Old Trafford last summer. Not only was his age a concern, but United had a rising young star in Marcus Rashford.

But Ibrahimovic is producing his best football and has restricted Rashford to just 10 starts in the league.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Football fans will love what Fernando Torres said after leaving hospital [AS]

Football fans will love what Fernando Torres said after leaving hospital [AS]

His brace in last weekend’s cup success over Southampton was just superb. Ibrahimovic got the ball rolling with a 30-yard free-kick in the first half and, when it looked as if some of his teammates had little left to give, Zlatan popped up in the 86th minute to score the winner.

Manchester United v Southampton - EFL Cup Final

Ibrahimovic predicted his PL success

There was one person who knew all along that Ibra would be a hit in England. His name? Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The former Barcelona striker predicted his success back in 2014, when he played for Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsene Wenger is constantly reminded about the time Ibrahimovic brutally rejected his offer of a trial at Arsenal. “Zlatan doesn’t do auditions,” the Swede, a teenager at the time, is reported to have said before signing for Ajax.

And having seen Ibra develop into one of the best strikers in Europe, Wenger must be regretting his decision not to offer the 2013 Puskas Award winner a contract.

Ibra in 2014: I would have destroyed the Premier League

Three years ago, Ibra said he would have “destroyed” the Premier League - and that’s exactly what he’s done this season.

Ibra said, per the Mirror: “England is a very strong league, with three or four of the best teams in Europe – but, if I had played there, I would have destroyed it, like I have everywhere else.

“Arsenal could have happened, as everybody knows – but I would not do a trial. Who do you think regrets that more, Arsene Wenger or Zlatan?

“I’m always amused when I am asked about not having tested myself in England."

FBL-WC2014-SWE-ENG-FRIENDLY

That four-goal display vs England

It’s quite surprising Ibra still had his doubters after he scored four goals against England in 2012. The United striker now refers to that friendly as “the Zlatan show”.

He continued: “The last time I faced England, which is supposed to be the best players in the Premier League, what happened?

“Maybe people need to be reminded that it was the Zlatan show.”

You’ve got to give Ibra credit. If he had been a flop this season, we’d be laughing at him for this prediction.

He backed himself, and boy has he delivered.

Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic have another 20-goal season if he's at Man United next season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
England Football
Football
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Trending Stories

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

Report: Johnny Manziel receiving encouraging news from NFL teams amid comeback attempt [NFL.com]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

New England Patriots have decided what they're doing with Garoppolo in 2017 [ESPN]

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

Ex-WWE star reveals what management did when The Rock called CM Punk after RAW

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

WWE just announced a huge match for SmackDown and fans are loving it [Tweets]

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Alex Bergantinos has revealed what Fernando Torres said to him in hospital

Football fans will love what Fernando Torres said after leaving hospital [AS]

Football fans will love what Fernando Torres said after leaving hospital [AS]

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

One of the NFL's best big play receivers is on the trade block [ESPN]

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

This video shows exactly why the Vikings are letting Adrian Peterson test free agency

Dean Ambrose's perfect response to 'WWE is fake' argument

Dean Ambrose's perfect response to 'WWE is fake' argument

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again