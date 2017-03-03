Zlatan Ibrahimovic predicted his Premier League success in 2014

N’Golo Kante, Harry Kane and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be among the names in contention to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

Kante has been immense at the heart of Chelsea’s move, while Kane, tied at the top of the Premier League’s scoring chart, is being spoken about as one of the best strikers in Europe.

And without Ibrahimovic, Manchester United wouldn’t be reigning EFL Cup winners. The Swede is defying his age with 26 goals this season.

There were many people who questioned Jose Mourinho’s decision to bring a 34-year-old Ibrahimovic to Old Trafford last summer. Not only was his age a concern, but United had a rising young star in Marcus Rashford.

But Ibrahimovic is producing his best football and has restricted Rashford to just 10 starts in the league.

His brace in last weekend’s cup success over Southampton was just superb. Ibrahimovic got the ball rolling with a 30-yard free-kick in the first half and, when it looked as if some of his teammates had little left to give, Zlatan popped up in the 86th minute to score the winner.

Ibrahimovic predicted his PL success

There was one person who knew all along that Ibra would be a hit in England. His name? Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The former Barcelona striker predicted his success back in 2014, when he played for Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsene Wenger is constantly reminded about the time Ibrahimovic brutally rejected his offer of a trial at Arsenal. “Zlatan doesn’t do auditions,” the Swede, a teenager at the time, is reported to have said before signing for Ajax.

And having seen Ibra develop into one of the best strikers in Europe, Wenger must be regretting his decision not to offer the 2013 Puskas Award winner a contract.

Ibra in 2014: I would have destroyed the Premier League

Three years ago, Ibra said he would have “destroyed” the Premier League - and that’s exactly what he’s done this season.

Ibra said, per the Mirror: “England is a very strong league, with three or four of the best teams in Europe – but, if I had played there, I would have destroyed it, like I have everywhere else.

“Arsenal could have happened, as everybody knows – but I would not do a trial. Who do you think regrets that more, Arsene Wenger or Zlatan?

“I’m always amused when I am asked about not having tested myself in England."

That four-goal display vs England

It’s quite surprising Ibra still had his doubters after he scored four goals against England in 2012. The United striker now refers to that friendly as “the Zlatan show”.

He continued: “The last time I faced England, which is supposed to be the best players in the Premier League, what happened?

“Maybe people need to be reminded that it was the Zlatan show.”

You’ve got to give Ibra credit. If he had been a flop this season, we’d be laughing at him for this prediction.

He backed himself, and boy has he delivered.

