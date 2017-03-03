Will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be a Manchester United player next season? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Dean Ambrose.

Dean Ambrose explains why he wrestles in t-shirts and jeans

Dean Ambrose has been through the ringer since his introduction to the WWE and he has rolled with the punches in the last year and a half.

Around WrestleMania 32, he was gearing up to face Brock Lesnar in a hugely anticipated match that most superstars dream of.

The position that he finds himself in now plays in stark contrast to him winning the WWE Championship in that very match this time last year.

Now, he is the Intercontinental Champion and rumours are circulating that he will be relinquishing that title to Baron Corbin which would signal a drastic decline for the former champ.

His popularity with fans has not sagged over time, the reactions during his entrances on SmackDown are still as boisterous as ever, but the Lunatic Fringe is making the best of his current position in the company.

Ambrose recently spoke to Vegas Seven along with his girlfriend Renee Young to speak about life in the WWE.

He said that part of his plain style approach to wrestling is establishing a connection to the fans in an easily identifiable way.

He said: “I’m not going to wear anything fancy, I’m not going to have fancy music, I’m not going to have fancy pyro--I’m literally just going to be a dude walking into the ring. I’m going to look like I just got off work from a construction site and I am now punching you in the face.

“It’s best to leave a little bit to the imagination, then at a certain point in the evening, in the match when the intensity is high, you get to rip off the shirt...You get a big pop for that. And then you and throw the shirt to somebody. It gives you another prop to work with.”

These thoughts might be exactly why brass is hesitant to bill him as the top draw in the entire company.

In essence, the lack of flash is not something that creative is used to pushing historically as performer’s entrances and costumes have become more elaborate over time.

Banking on a guy that is all business appeals to the fanbase in a big way, but making his star-power come across on the screen is another story.

He will have other opportunities to climb the mountaintop again and he’s determined to do it with his minimalist style.

The biggest question now is will creative give him a shot to show that simple can get it done on this big stage.

Dean Ambrose
WWE
